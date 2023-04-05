PHILIPPINES, April 5 - Press Release

April 5, 2023 Enhance the quality of maritime education, training amid EU move to extend recognition of PH seafarers -Gatchalian While Senator Win Gatchalian welcomed the decision of the European Union (EU) to continue recognizing the certificates of Filipino seafarers, he said the country still has to enhance the quality of maritime education and training to build our seafarers' competencies and improve their overall competitiveness. "I thank the European Commission for its continued recognition of Filipino seafarers' certificates, and for acknowledging the country's efforts to improve the training of seafarers," Gatchalian said. "The challenge remains for the Philippines to ensure that our seafarers are globally competitive given their critical role and contribution to the economic growth of the country," he added, citing that his Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers will be a significant step forward. Senate Bill No. 822, which Gatchalian filed, seeks to protect Filipino seafarers beyond our borders and build their competency through education and skills training to sustain and improve their overall competitiveness and professional advantage. Under Gatchalian's proposed measure, the State shall endeavor to improve the seafarers' working conditions, terms and conditions of employment, and career prospects, and to provide them opportunities to harness their potentials to the fullest. The State shall also uplift the socio-economic well-being of the seafarers' families. The sea-based remittances in 2021 reached $6.54 billion, which comprised at least 21 percent of the total dollar remittances of all Overseas Filipino Workers and is slightly higher than the 2020 sea-based remittances of $6.35 billion. The European Commission said it has decided to continue recognizing certificates for seafarers issued by the Philippines. The Commission also recognized the Philippines' serious efforts to comply with requirements in key areas such as monitoring, supervision, evaluation of training and assessment. It can be recalled that in December 2021, the Commission informed the Philippines that unless measures are taken such as compliance with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for seafarers (STCW), recognition of Filipino seafarer certificates would be withdrawn. Kalidad ng maritime education sa Pilipinas dapat iangat--Gatchalian Bagama't ikinalulugod ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang desisyon ng European Union (EU) na patuloy na kilalanin ang mga Pinoy seafarers, nanindigan siyang patuloy ring dapat iangat ng bansa ang kalidad ng kanilang edukasyon at pagsasanay upang maging mas competitive ang ating mga seafarers. "Pinapasalamatan ko ang European Commission para sa patuloy na pagkilala sa certificates ng mga seafarers ng bansa, at para sa pagkilala sa mga hakbang na ginagawa natin upang maiangat ang kalidad ng kanilang pagsasanay," ani Gatchalian. "Ngunit nagpapatuloy ang hamon para matiyak nating globally competitive ang ating mga seafarers, lalo na't malaki ang kanilang papel at ambag sa paglago ng ating ekonomiya," ani Gatchalian na isinusulong ang Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. Layon ng Senate Bill No. 822, na inihain ni Gatchalian, na protektahan ang mga Pinoy seafarers at patatagin pa lalo ang kanilang kakayahan sa pamamagitan ng edukasyon at skills training. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas ni Gatchalian, magiging mandato sa Estado na tiyakin ang magandang kondisyon ng mga seafarers pagdating sa kanilang trabaho. Titiyakin din ng Estado na makakatanggap ang seafarers ng sapat na oportunidad na makapagtrabaho at mapalawak pa ang kanilang mga kakayahan. Mandato rin ng Estado sa ilalim ng panukalang batas na siguruhin ang kapakanan ng mga pamilya ng mga seafarers. Noong 2021 ay umabot sa $6.54 bilyon ang sea-based remittances, katumbas ng 21 porsyento ng total remittances ng lahat ng Overseas Filipino Workers. Mas mataas ito sa 2020 sea-based remittances noong 2020 na nasa $6.35 bilyon. Nagdesisyon kamakailan ang European Commission na patuloy nitong kikilalanin ang mga certificates ng mga seafarers mula sa Pilipinas. Kinilala rin ng Komisyon ang pagsisikap ng Pilipinas na sumunod sa mga pamantayan sa monitoring, supervision, evaluation, at training at assessment. Matatandaan na noong December 2021, nagbabala ang Komisyon na maaaring hindi na kilalanin ang mga certificates ng mga Pinoy na seafarers hangga't hindi sumusunod ang bansa sa International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for seafarers (STCW).