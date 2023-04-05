PHILIPPINES, April 5 - Press Release

April 4, 2023 Villar dares PCC to lead milk production Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee, has posed a challenge to Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) to continue to champion locally-produced carabao milk. "PCC should make milk available, accessible, and affordable to all," said Villar during the PCC's 30th Anniversary with the theme: "PCC at 30: Continuing the Legacy of Service Excellence and Synergy." She noted that milk security is still the challenge for PCC now and in the future. She said there are still many things left to be done. "PCC should continue working with their significant partners like governments of US, Japan, and Korea, other national government agencies, both houses of Congress, as well as the regional, provincial, and municipal local government units," said Villar. She said the main challenges are water scarcity, mechanization, low reproductive efficiency, low forage production and lack of records for the evolution of the dairy farms' production As a result, she stressed that the total country's milk production together with the NDA is 1 per cent of the domestic demand. With our country's population which is expected to grow to 145 million by 2050 from today's 110 million plus, she said our food insecurity will remain an issue in the decades ahead. This includes the lack of locally produced milk. "Not enough milk in a child's diet has a ripple effect on his health. If the child cannot grow healthy and strong, he will have difficulty to learn in school and when he gets older, he will have a problem to earn a living and to eventually be a productive member of society," related Villar. According to Villar, these scenarios should not be allowed to happen. PCC was created in 1992 to pursue the conservation, propagation and promotion of the water buffalo as a source of milk and meat. Villar said she gave additional budget support to PCC for the propagation and distribution of milking Carabaos in all the PCC centers nationwide. The added funds also aims to remove the "paiwi" system or loan to farmers. Villar, hinamon ang PCC na pangunahan ang milk production Hinamon ni Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee, ang Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) na ituloy ang pagiging champion ng locally-produced carabao milk. "PCC should make milk available, accessible, and affordable to all,"ani Villar sa PCC's 30th Anniversary na may temang, 'PCC at 30: Continuing the Legacy of Service Excellence and Synergy.' Tinukoy ni Villar na hamon pa rin sa PCC ngayon at sa hinaharap ang ating milk security. Kaya pahayag niya na marami pang dapat gawin. "PCC should continue working with their significant partners like governments of US, Japan, and Korea, other national government agencies, both houses of Congress, as well as the regional, provincial, and municipal local government units," sabi pa ni Villar. Hindi pa rin natutugunan ang mga kinakaharap na hamon gaya ng water scarcity, mechanization, mababang reproductive efficiency, mababang forage production at kulang na record sa evolution ng dairy farm production. Bunga nito, iginiit ni Villar na ang kabuuang milk production ng bansa kasama ang NDA ay 1 per cent lamang ng domestic demand. Sa populasyon ng bansa na inaasahang aabot sa 145 million sa 2050 mula sa mahigit 110 million ngayon, sinabi ni Villar na mananatiling isyu ang ating food security. Kabilang dito ang locally produced milk. "Not enough milk in a child's diet has a ripple effect on his health. If the child cannot grow healthy and strong, he will have difficulty to learn in school and when he gets older, he will have a problem to earn a living and to eventually be a productive member of society,"pahayag ni Villar. Sinabi ni Villar na hindi dapat mangyari ang mga ganitong bagay. Binuo ang PCC noong 1992 para sa conservation, propagation at promotion ng water buffalo bilang source ng gatas at karne. Binigyan din ni Villar ng additional budget support ang PCC para sa propagation at distribution ng milking Carabaos sa lahat ng PCC centers sa buong bansa. Layunin din ng dagdag na pondo na aliwisin ang paiwi system.