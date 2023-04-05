PHILIPPINES, April 5 - Press Release

April 5, 2023 Tulfo seeks probe on rude, snobbish gov't workers; pushes for Anti-Taray Bill Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a Senate resolution seeking to investigate the arrogant and snobbish government workers who are creating an atmosphere of fear and mistrust in public institutions, agencies and offices. Tulfo filed Senate Resolution (SR) No. 554 with an aim to craft and promote the "Anti-Taray" Bill that will impose tougher penalties on government workers guilty of misconduct, harassment, and even human rights violations. In filing SR No. 554, Tulfo said it's common to hear complaints, especially from poor citizens, that they were not properly assisted by government workers on duty; worse, they were being insulted, humiliated, and shouted at. "Panahon na upang maparusahan ang mga kawani ng gobyerno na nambabastos, namamahiya, naninigaw at kumakawawa sa mga kababayan natin na pumupunta sa kanilang tanggapan para makipagtransaksyon. Ang empleyado ng gobyerno dapat ay pasensyoso at nagseserbisyo, hindi nagsusuplado,!" he said. Tulfo said government workers should be respectful, patient and understanding in discharging their duties, stressing that they are not worthy to hold a position in public office if they cannot be courteous to the public. This is particularly expected of government workers on duty this week-long Holy Week break, including immigration officers who will be attending to bulk of Filipino traveling to their respective provinces and PNP officials expected to maintain peace and security in different destinations nationwide. He added that government workers should treat the Filipino public as their boss since their compensation are being paid for by the citizens. It can be recalled that several complaints have surfaced online relating not only to immigration and airport personnel, but across government offices such as those providing health and welfare services, public utilities, transportation and communication services, the Philippine National Police, educational and training institutions - all relating to the arrogant, harassing and condescending behavior of government frontliners. In fact, in a 2020 survey conducted by the Development Academy of the Philippines designed to measure citizens' and businesses' ratings of frontline government services, results showed a decline in the citizen satisfaction score of government services, from 86.93 in 2018 to 70.14 in 2020 . Once crafted and passed into law, the Anti-Taray Bill will sanction rude and snobbish government workers with dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from public office. Tulfo, paiimbestigahan ang mga matataray na gov't workers! Naghain ng resolusyon si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo para paimbestigahan ang mga matataray na government workers na hindi ginagampanan ng tama ang kanilang mga trabaho. Sa paghahain ng Senate Resolution (SR) No. 554, layon ni Sen. Idol na maisulong ang Anti-Taray Bill na magpapataw ng mabigat na parusa sa mga bastos na taong-gobyerno. Aniya, madalas na naririnig na reklamo mula sa taumbayan, lalo na mula sa mga pobreng mamamayan, na sila ay tinarayan, pinahiya, binastos, sinigawan at di tinulungan sa isang tanggapan ng gobyerno. "Panahon na upang maparusahan ang mga kawani ng gobyerno na nambabastos, namamahiya, naninigaw at kumakawawa sa mga kababayan natin na pumupunta sa kanilang tanggapan para makipagtransaksyon. Ang empleyado ng gobyerno dapat ay pasensyoso at nagseserbisyo, hindi nagsusuplado,!" saad niya. Ayon kay Sen. Tulfo, ang mga taong-gobyerno ay dapat magalang, mahaba ang pasensya at maunawain sa pagbibigay ng serbisyo publiko. At kung di nila ito kayang gawin, wala silang karapatang manungkulan. Dagdag niya, ang taumbayan ang nagpapasahod sa mga taong-gobyerno kaya dapat tratuhin ng mga taga-gobyerno ang taumbayan na lumalapit sa kanila bilang kanilang mga amo. Matatandaang maraming reklamo ang lumabas kamakailan lamang sa mga immigration at airport personnel at iba pang trabahador sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno tulad ng Philippine National Police, at mga educational and training institutions - na lahat ay may kinalaman sa pambabastos at pagtataray nila. Kaya binigyang diin ni Tulfo na kapag nagkaroon na ng Anti-Taray Bill, ang mga bastos at tamad na taong-gobyerno ay mapapatawan ng mabigat na parusa - ang pagkakasibak sa serbisyo at perpetual disqualification from public office.