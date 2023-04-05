Bluegrass Supply Chain Achieves 1 Million Safety Hours Milestone

Bluegrass Supply Chain is proud to announce that it has achieved one million safety hours without a lost-time incident. This is a significant milestone for the company, which places the safety of its team members at the forefront of its operations.

The achievement of one million safety hours without a lost-time incident is a testament to the commitment of Bluegrass Supply Chain to maintaining a safe and healthy work environment. The company takes a behavior-based safety approach in all its operations. It is vital to have equipment and facility safety, but it starts with people. Bluegrass puts the topmost priority in their team members and identifying the behaviors that could lead to incidents. Through continual training and evaluation, Bluegrass strives to identify and correct unsafe behaviors to a more positive behavior.

"It has taken our entire team working together for almost seventeen (17) months to achieve this important milestone," said John Higgins, President, and CEO of Bluegrass Supply Chain. "We previously achieved this milestone in September of 2019 and look forward to celebrating another one million hours in the future."

Bluegrass Supply Chain believes that safety is not attained by the safety manager or the human resources group but is an outcome of our safety culture. One million hours demonstrates every team member cares about the safety of all individuals, teammates, and customers. Every day, each minute, and every decision made matters. "Bluegrass is a family," said Camron Gregory, Director of Safety. "Each member is expected to look out for the members of its family to ensure we go home safely each and every day."

To celebrate this accomplishment, Bluegrass leadership has been providing a ribeye steak sandwich and sides for lunch at all locations and banners will be displayed commemorating these two achievements. The company looks forward to continuing its focus on safety and maintaining a safe and healthy workplace for all team members and customers.

For more information about Bluegrass Supply Chain, please visit bsc3pl.com or contact John Higgins via email at jhiggins@bsc3pl.com or by phone at 270-535-7010.

About Bluegrass Supply Chain

Bluegrass Supply Chain is a third-party/contract logistics provider based in Bowling Green, KY. Founded in 2002, we strive to deliver innovative solutions to make our customers and their supply chains better. Serving primarily automotive and food, beverage, and consumer goods companies, Bluegrass provides value added fulfillment, Just-in-Time/Just-in-Sequence, cross docking, ecommerce fulfillment, light assembly, and engineering support services over a five-state region.

About Bluegrass Dedicated

Bluegrass Dedicated is an asset-based transportation provider established in Bowling Green, KY. Founded in 2010, the company provides Dedicated, Regional, Local shuttle and Yard Transportation services. Bluegrass Dedicated believes safety is the #1 priority and provides state of the art equipment: resulting in reliable and safe transportation to its customers and a strong commitment to its drivers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005557/en/