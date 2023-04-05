Global Smart Thermostats Technology Innovations Report 2022-2028: New Product Development and Strategic Partnering to Push Seamless Interoperability with Smart Home Devices

There were 2,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,171 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Thermostats Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the revenue manufacturers earn from selling thermostat products. It includes profiles of the key companies to watch and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Rising energy costs and growing environmental concerns are leading to an increase in the demand for energy-efficient solutions for buildings. Smart thermostats provide a convenient and effective way to reduce energy consumption and save money on heating and cooling bills. Consumer demand to automate and control home environments is making smart thermostats increasingly popular.
North America, followed by Europe, leads the smart thermostats market. Growth in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is expected to be concentrated in China, Japan, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.
The growing role of smart thermostats in demand-response programs, the rise in the adoption of smart home automation devices, and favorable government regulations and incentives are the key drivers for this market.
Privacy concerns, the vulnerability of smart home devices to cyberattacks, and the lack of interoperability between different smart home systems are the current barriers to smart thermostat adoption.
The base year for the study is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
3. Companies to Watch
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2big1d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-thermostats-technology-innovations-report-2022-2028-new-product-development-and-strategic-partnering-to-push-seamless-interoperability-with-smart-home-devices-301790607.html
SOURCE Research and Markets