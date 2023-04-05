Houlihan Lokey Expands Its Financial Services Investment Banking Group With Experienced Senior Hire

Jennifer Fuller Joins as a Managing Director in New York

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. HLI, the global investment bank, announced today that Jennifer Fuller has joined the firm's Financial Services Group as a Managing Director, bolstering the firm's coverage in the mortgage and mortgage REIT subsectors. Ms. Fuller is based in Houlihan Lokey's New York office.

Ms. Fuller joins Houlihan Lokey with two decades of experience in financial services investment banking. Most recently, she was a Managing Director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW), a Stifel Company, where she spent 10 years in its investment banking practice covering financial institutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenn to our market-leading residential real estate practice," said Jeffrey M. Levine, Global Head of Houlihan Lokey's Financial Services Group. "Jenn has extensive experience overseeing numerous M&A transactions and debt and equity financings across the financial services landscape. We are confident that her skillset will prove invaluable in guiding our mortgage and mortgage REIT clients through today's ever-changing markets. We are excited to have Jenn on board and look forward to her continued success at the firm."

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Houlihan Lokey. I look forward to partnering closely with my new colleagues to expand coverage of non-bank and bank-owned mortgage lenders and mortgage REITs as well as collaborating with the entirety of the Financial Services Group as we work to deliver innovative solutions to our clients," said Ms. Fuller.

With more than 40 bankers located in five offices around the world, Houlihan Lokey's Financial Services Group has earned a reputation for providing superior service and achieving outstanding results in M&A advisory, capital raising, restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory across nearly every segment of the financial services sector. The group has been the top advisor to specialty finance clients in the U.S. for the past 10 years based on number of transactions, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Houlihan Lokey

