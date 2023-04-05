Degrii Announces Its New AI-Powered Smart Thermostat Saving Consumers Nearly 30% on Heating and Cooling Bills

Discover smart comfort that offers the highest level of energy efficiency, cost savings and environmental sustainability possible.

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Degrii, a leader in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, introduces a cutting-edge Smart Thermostat to the U.S. market, offering consumers a new level of control over the condition of their homes. Packed with features in a sleek design, the Degrii Smart Thermostat is a game-changer for consumers who want to save on their home energy costs by nearly 30 percent.

"We designed the Degrii Smart Thermostat to truly offer consumers comfort in every corner of their world while also allowing them to understand their energy patterns and save money," says Fei Zhao, Founder and CEO of Degrii.

The new Smart Thermostat ($89.98) and the Remote Thermostat ($39.99 each) are just two of several innovative products being developed by Degrii. The company is actively working on new products utilizing intelligent robots and data-driven approaches.

Degrii makes it easy for consumers to install the device by offering a 15-minute tutorial with an AI support wizard in its exclusive app, thus requiring no technical expertise. Users follow the step-by-step guided directions to install the panel. The user-friendly app also includes AI, allowing the thermostat to learn heating and cooling patterns and offering predictive efficiency suggestions and custom tips to enjoy a more comfortable home with less energy consumption and expense. The built-in sensors, user-friendly main panel, and wireless remote thermostat options make controlling every aspect of home heating and cooling simple. The unit also offers both Wifi or Bluetooth connection.

The Degrii Smart Thermostat also boasts some of the widest HVAC compatibility on the market, including two-wire systems incompatible with most smart thermostats. The Remote Thermostat unit, sold separately, offers motion detection and a large display that shows temperature, humidity, battery life and Bluetooth connection. It provides buttons to increase or decrease the temperature quickly without opening the app or going to the central Smart Thermostat unit.

Depending on the HVAC zone, the Remote Thermostat can prioritize temperatures in specific rooms or keep all spaces at the desired temperature. Plus, consumers can connect up to 12 Remote Thermostats for the ultimate control of their environment.

The Degrii Smart Thermostat's host of features enables users to maximize energy savings and reduce utility costs, including:

Room Sensors: Each Smart Thermostat unit can be paired with up to 12 remote thermostats, each of which comes equipped with a passive infrared (PIR) or motion sensor. This sensor can "detect when a room is occupied or unoccupied. This allows the thermostat to exclude rooms that are not in use for its temperature control, saving energy in the process. The Remote Thermostat, sold separately, also includes a display with temperature and humidity, a motion detector and control buttons.

Savings Goal: Degrii Smart Thermostat also offers a Savings Goal feature that automatically recommends schedule settings based on user location and preferences, further optimizing energy savings.

Customized Tips: The advanced thermostat uses environmental and HVAC operations data to deliver customized energy-saving tips that enable users to minimize energy waste and reduce utility costs.

Geofencing: Degrii Smart Thermostat leverages advanced geofencing technology to detect when occupants are away from home, automatically adjusting temperature settings to minimize energy consumption during vacancy periods. This helps reduce energy waste by ensuring the HVAC system isn't heating or cooling an empty house.

"Together, these features ensure users can enjoy the highest level of energy efficiency, cost savings and environmental sustainability possible, added Zhao. "Users can confidently and conveniently contribute to energy conservation efforts while benefiting from significant cost savings over time."

About Degrii

Founded by scientists and engineers, Degrii is dedicated to providing the most effective data-driven products for global sustainability efforts. Backed with strong manufacturing capabilities and award-winning designers, its products are praised by more than 300,000 happy users worldwide. Degrii constantly innovates to share the warmth and efficiency of intelligent technologies and promote an integrated low-carbon future.

