Luxe Redux Bridal Brings Off-The-Rack, Designer Wedding Gowns to the Detroit Market

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, U.S., April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxe Redux Bridal, a designer sample bridal company that offers brides in-store and online shopping experiences, will be opening their seventh location in Detroit, Michigan this summer.
Continuing to grow and disrupt the bridal industry with multiple ways to shop, in-store, at home and online, Founder + CEO Lindsay Fork is excited to continue her Midwest expansion.
“We are affectionately referring to our Detroit expansion as Lucky #7 and I truly feel lucky to have the opportunity to continue our brand in a city that was near where I grew up in NW Ohio. Being in Detroit is a FEELING. You can feel the energy, the resurgence, the presence of art, growth and promise. Luxe Redux is lucky to have this city and its people as a new home."- Lindsay Fork, Founder and CEO
The Detroit boutique will be located at Woodward West, a $60 million, new construction mixed-use flagship development in the heart of Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood.
"We are pleased to have Luxe Redux Bridal join the lineup of businesses opening this summer at Woodward West. Luxe Redux Bridal, Sugaring NYC, and The Eagle Food & Beer Hall will add valuable and unique retail and dining experiences to the Woodward corridor," - Myles Hamby, Senior Development Manager with The Platform, co-developer of Woodard West.
Luxe Redux Bridal’s award-winning shopping experience will be coming to Detroit this summer. Until then, you can shop online or book an appointment at one of their current locations at luxereduxbridal.com.
About Luxe Redux Bridal
Luxe Redux is the ultimate bridal shopping experience, with 3 different options for saying yes to your dream dress! They offer off-the-rack wedding dresses to shop online, at home with Luxe in a Box or in-store at one of their boutique locations for a one-on-one bridal appointment. They carry an always-evolving selection of designer bridal samples, from under $1000 to the luxury collection. They source their gowns from top bridal boutiques, including designers such as Berta, Hayley Paige, Jenny Yoo, Made With Love, Watters, Monique Lhuillier and many more.
