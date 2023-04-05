Luxe Redux Bridal Brings Off-The-Rack, Designer Wedding Gowns to the Detroit Market

Luxe Redux Bridal Woodward West Detroit Luxe Redux Bridal

Accessible luxury, size-inclusivity, the ability to take your gown home the same day + an intimate, one-on-one experience set this boutique apart from the rest.

Being in Detroit is a FEELING. You can feel the energy, the resurgence, the presence of art, growth and promise. Luxe Redux is lucky to have this city and its people as a new home.” — Lindsay Fork, Founder + CEO