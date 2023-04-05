Eastern Imperial Palace Afternoon Tea Ceremony to be held in the U.S. for the first time

/EIN News/ -- Beijing, China, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wei Lin Xing Guan Ltd, in partnership with Wen Zhenyu, the inheritor of “Honey refining technique,” is inviting industry and the media for an authentic experience based on the traditional Chinese Royal Palace Afternoon Tea Ceremony. This one-of-a-kind event is expected to take place in Los Angeles, California in the second half of 2023.

This exclusive event has been designed by Wen Zhenyu, the sole inheritor of the Chinese Royal Palace Afternoon Tea Ceremony and a unique generational honey refining process. This non-physical cultural heritage has been selected for the prestigious Chinese Cultural Heritage Protection Project, notching its place as a pillar of Chinese culture.

In addition to his duty as an educator of the traditional Chinese culture, Wen is also an inheritor and a promoter of the art of honey refining. His family line, which has served in the royal palace for generations, infused honey, extracted using an exclusive process, in the afternoon tea served to the royals.

"The honey refining technique has stayed intact for hundreds of years, relying not only on teaching, but more importantly, the significance of its cultural heritage. I hope that by reaching the global stage, more people can appreciate and enjoy the afternoon tea culture that was exclusive to the royal family in the East, and introduce the heavenly way of life that was once popular in the Qing Dynasty royal court.”

According to Wen, because his ancestors oversaw the meals served at the royal court, they were able to distill their knowledge in the royal palace and pass them on to their descendants. And since the Qing Dynasty royal family habitually partook in afternoon tea, it became a cultural icon that persisted for centuries. Carrying a historical narrative spanning hundreds of years, Wen hopes to preserve its significance by promoting it on the world stage.

Guests of this event will experience a guided immersion that showcases the authentic vibrancy and delicacy of a ceremony with centuries of legacy. From the carefully selected utensils to the invigorating fine honey, every detail of the event has been crafted to faithfully replicate its historical roots.

The art of honey refining has played an essential role in the development of traditional Chinese medicine. Not only has the process been extensively documented in imperial court records, but honey’s health benefits were also touted across classical literature. As early as the Song Dynasty, the official Honey Supervisory Bureau was established. And in the Qing Dynasty, honey was added to the afternoon tea at the royal palace, marking its significance at a cultural level.

To bring the culture of his family's Eastern imperial palace afternoon tea onto the world stage, Wen began to incorporate his knowledge into the afternoon tea served in French restaurants in 2008. Through this endeavor, Wen became the first person in China to attempt to incorporate the concept of Eastern afternoon tea into French cuisine, bridging cultures. His efforts eventually began to attract international interest. Many worldwide events now feature his Eastern court afternoon tea ceremony.

Recently, Wen was an honored guest at the GIC Global Innovators Conference, where he invited worldwide attendees to sample this cultural delicacy. During the Beijing International Design Week, he spoke about the "Art of Balance'' in harmony with nature. Then, he appeared as a special guest at the Oriental Concept Designer Live event during the Beijing International Fashion Week.

Following his success, Wen participated in a series of video documentaries on food culture by national culture think tanks, where he spoke about the Eastern traditional "balance concept." In 2013, CCTV-4 gave a special report on the international reach of the Eastern afternoon tea culture, which gave Wen a great confidence to continue his vision.

As Wen preserves this tradition, he has built upon the generation of knowledge by integrating modern tools and equipment into the honey's production process, turning honey refining products into capsules and combining them with coffee machines, which has been loved by consumers.

More details will be announced soon. To RSVP, please reach out to the media contact listed in this press release.

