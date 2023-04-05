100 Black Men of Triangle East Receives SECU Foundation Grant to Increase Community Impact

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently provided a $40,000 grant to 100 Black Men of Triangle East (100BMTE), a Wake County non-profit founded to improve the lives of Black youth through programs that focus on mentoring, health and wellness, education, and economic empowerment. The grant will address the organization’s planning goals and fundraising strategies for growth and impact in the communities it serves.



“Thanks to the strong leadership and support network provided by the 100 Black Men of Triangle East, young individuals are learning how to become successful leaders and active participants in the community,” said Sandra Coburn, SECU senior vice president. “We appreciate the impactful work they are doing, and we are so pleased to support their efforts.”

“The 100 Black Men of America Inc. Triangle East chapter has been serving the Triangle community since 1997. We are excited to work with SECU Foundation and grateful to be awarded the Mission Development Grant,” said Nate Branscomb, 100 Black Men of Triangle East president. “With the funds, we plan to expand our youth mentoring capacity, enhance our metrics and evaluation processes, and ultimately increase our community impact. The 100BMTE looks forward to a long and successful relationship with SECU Foundation.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

