Full-time NA deputies make preparations for general meeting in May

VIETNAM, April 5 - HÀ NỘI — Full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies met on Wednesday to discuss important draft laws to be submitted to the NA general meeting in May.

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ highlighted that the full-time NA deputies’ meeting aimed to improve the quality of draft laws and shorten the time of general meetings.

Huệ said since the beginning of the 15th tenure, the NA has approved 16 laws and 21 resolutions with high consensus among deputies.

This result was achieved partly thanks to careful preparation and effective feedback of NA deputies in general and full-time NA deputies in particular.

Huệ said the legislative task will continue to be the key mission of the NA general meeting in May.

The number of new draft laws to be submitted will be twice as high as the previous general meetings, he said, highlighting the heavy workload ahead.

He asked full-time NA deputies to focus discussion on seven draft laws including six to be submitted to the NA for approval in May.

They include the amended Law on Cooperatives, amended Law on Bidding, revised Law on Protection of Consumer Rights, revised Law on Prices, amended Law on Electronic Transactions, and Law on Defence Civil.

The amended Land Law is expected to be approved at the general meeting by year end.

The compiling and assessment councils have held workshops and conducted in-depth research to collect feedback of affected subjects on the six draft laws. Therefore, those draft laws have been carefully studied and received high consensus, he said.

The amended Land Law alone has collected about 11.5 million opinions of individuals and organisations, he said.

The NA leader noted that the full-time deputies should continue to discuss and clearly expressed their views on the rights and responsibilities of the State, the rights and obligations of citizens towards land; as well as master plans on land use, land recovery, compensation, support for resettlement, among other issues. — VNS