Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,089 in the last 365 days.

Easter Message from the Ministry of Public Service, MPS

Easter Message from the Ministry of Public Service, MPS

Honourable Minister Makario Tagini

FROM:   The Honourable Minister Makario Tagini, MP, the Chairman and members of the Public Service Commissions, Permanent Secretary Mr. Nego Sisiolo, and staff of the Ministry of Public Service

To:

  • The Governor-General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, Lady Mary Vunagi, and family,
  • Honourable Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare and family,
  • Speaker of the National Parliament and family
  • Chief Justice and family
  • Cabinet Ministers and their families
  • Leader of the Opposition Group, and the independent Group and their families,
  • Members of the Diplomatic Corps
  • Constitutional Post holders and their families
  • The Churches and Faith-based organizations
  • Government Ministries, Departments, and other Public Offices
  • Provincial Premiers, Members of Provincial Governments,
  • Chiefs and Village Elders
  • The Judiciary and Legal Services and the Legal Fraternity
  • Our Development Partners and Friends
  • Business Houses and Non-Government Organizations
  • Management and Staff of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Authorities,
  • Our Health and Security Frontline Workers
  • And to all the good citizens of the Solomon Islands

We wish you all a happy Easter celebration. On this Easter, let us all fast and pray for peace on earth and happiness in all lives. The occasion of Easter reminds us of the unconditional love God has for all of us. Happy Easter.

Let us celebrate this holy occasion with happiness and peace. On the occasion of Easter, we wish you the best of joy, health, and success. Happy Easter.

May the celebrations of Easter fill your life with new hopes and dreams. Warm wishes on Easter. May God is always there to protect us from misfortune and keep us safe. Happy Easter to you all.

 

You just read:

Easter Message from the Ministry of Public Service, MPS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more