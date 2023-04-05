Easter Message from the Ministry of Public Service, MPS
Honourable Minister Makario Tagini
FROM: The Honourable Minister Makario Tagini, MP, the Chairman and members of the Public Service Commissions, Permanent Secretary Mr. Nego Sisiolo, and staff of the Ministry of Public Service
To:
The Governor-General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, Lady Mary Vunagi, and family,
Honourable Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare and family,
Speaker of the National Parliament and family
Chief Justice and family
Cabinet Ministers and their families
Leader of the Opposition Group, and the independent Group and their families,
Members of the Diplomatic Corps
Constitutional Post holders and their families
The Churches and Faith-based organizations
Government Ministries, Departments, and other Public Offices
Provincial Premiers, Members of Provincial Governments,
Chiefs and Village Elders
The Judiciary and Legal Services and the Legal Fraternity
Our Development Partners and Friends
Business Houses and Non-Government Organizations
Management and Staff of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Authorities,
Our Health and Security Frontline Workers
And to all the good citizens of the Solomon Islands
We wish you all a happy Easter celebration. On this Easter, let us all fast and pray for peace on earth and happiness in all lives. The occasion of Easter reminds us of the unconditional love God has for all of us. Happy Easter.
Let us celebrate this holy occasion with happiness and peace. On the occasion of Easter, we wish you the best of joy, health, and success. Happy Easter.
May the celebrations of Easter fill your life with new hopes and dreams. Warm wishes on Easter. May God is always there to protect us from misfortune and keep us safe. Happy Easter to you all.
