Easter Message from the Ministry of Public Service, MPS

Honourable Minister Makario Tagini

FROM: The Honourable Minister Makario Tagini, MP, the Chairman and members of the Public Service Commissions, Permanent Secretary Mr. Nego Sisiolo, and staff of the Ministry of Public Service

We wish you all a happy Easter celebration. On this Easter, let us all fast and pray for peace on earth and happiness in all lives. The occasion of Easter reminds us of the unconditional love God has for all of us. Happy Easter.

Let us celebrate this holy occasion with happiness and peace. On the occasion of Easter, we wish you the best of joy, health, and success. Happy Easter.

May the celebrations of Easter fill your life with new hopes and dreams. Warm wishes on Easter. May God is always there to protect us from misfortune and keep us safe. Happy Easter to you all.