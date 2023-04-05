- Docket Number:
- FDA-2020-D-1057
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Notification of a Permanent Discontinuance or Interruption in Manufacturing Under Section 506C of the FD&C Act.” The draft guidance is intended to assist applicants and manufacturers in providing FDA timely, informative notifications about changes in the production of certain finished drugs and biological products as well as certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) that may, in turn, help the Agency in its efforts to prevent or mitigate shortages. The draft guidance also explains how FDA communicates information about products in shortage to the public.
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2020-D-1057.