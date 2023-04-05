Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,076 in the last 365 days.

Piedmont Plant and Flower Festival Returns for Spring 2023

South Carolina Department of Agriculture
Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contacts: Eva Moore, SCDA Communications Director, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – April 5, 2023

Piedmont Plant and Flower Festival Returns for Spring 2023

GREENVILLE – Spring is in the air, and the Piedmont Plant and Flower Festival is returning to the Greenville State Farmers Market April 27-30, 2023.

Visitors can shop for plants, garden essentials, Certified South Carolina produce, springtime décor and much more from a variety of vendors.

The four-day event runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Greenville State Farmers Market is located at 1354 Rutherford Road in Greenville.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Plant and Flower Festival, contact Market Manager Lia Sanders at lsanders@scda.sc.gov or 864-244-4023. You can also visit agriculture.sc.gov/state-farmers-markets or find the market on Facebook at @GVLMarket and Instagram at @GreenvilleFarmersMarket.

###

Piedmont Plant and Flower Festival Returns for Spring 2023

 

You just read:

Piedmont Plant and Flower Festival Returns for Spring 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more