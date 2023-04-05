Window Films Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-Use Industry till 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size for window films was valued at USD 8.35 billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 13.87 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising demand for energy-efficient products, increased safety and security consciousness, and growing concern about UV radiation. Window films help in maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature, reducing the need for air conditioning, and contributing to lower energy usage and expenditures, driving the need for energy-efficient solutions.

Window films also help in reducing forced entry and burglaries, protecting building inhabitants from glass shattering during natural disasters, making it an increasingly preferred choice in the automotive, residential, and commercial sectors.

Smart window films that change their level of tint depending on the amount of heat and sunshine entering a space, helping to control temperature and save energy, are driving market revenue growth. The demand for better infrastructure, energy-efficient buildings with safety and security measures, is driven by increased urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing populations in emerging economies.

However, high installation costs and the availability of substitute alternatives such as window shades and blinds, along with a lack of knowledge regarding window film advantages in some areas, are hindering market revenue growth.

• 3M Company

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Hanita Coatings

• Solar Gard - Saint-Gobain

• Lintec Corporation

• Garware Polyester Ltd.

• Johnson Window Films Inc.

• Madico Inc.

• Reflectiv

The global window films market is segmented into solar control films, decorative films, safety & security films, and others, based on type. Solar control films are expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period, followed by decorative films and safety & security films, due to their capacity to lessen heat intake and glare from sunshine, increasing energy savings and comfort levels. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, automotive, and others. The automotive segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share, followed by the residential and commercial segments.

The window films market encompasses the production and distribution of films that are applied to windows to provide various benefits such as energy efficiency, safety and security, UV protection, privacy, and aesthetics. These films are applied to residential, commercial, and automotive windows, as well as other applications such as marine and aviation. The market includes various types of window films such as solar control films, decorative films, safety and security films, and others. The demand for window films is driven by increasing awareness of energy efficiency and sustainability, expanding safety and security concerns, and growing concerns about UV radiation. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to rising investments in the building sector, particularly in emerging economies. However, high installation costs and availability of substitute alternatives such as window shades and blinds are some of the constraints that may hamper the market's revenue growth.

By Type Outlook

• Solar Control Films

• Decorative Films

• Safety & Security Films

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Residential

• Commercial

• Automotive

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

