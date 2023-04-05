Moore Kuehn Encourages HSKA, CSTI, LSI, and WWE Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA)

Heska Corporation has agreed to merge with Mars, Incorporated. Under the proposed transaction, Heska shareholders will receive $120.00 per share in cash.

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CSTI)

Costar Technologies has agreed to merge with IDIS Co. Under the proposed transaction, Costar Technologies shareholders will receive $5.00 to $5.38 per share in cash.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI)

Life Storage has agreed to merge with Extra Space Storage Inc. Under the proposed transaction, Life Storage shareholders will receive 0.8950 of an Extra Space share for each Life Storage share they own.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment has agreed to merge with Endeavor Group Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, WWE shareholders will own 49% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245