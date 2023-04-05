Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,094 in the last 365 days.

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria Names Shawn McCallum Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- PEORIA, Ariz., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria announced Shawn McCallum as its new CEO. McCallum brings nearly ten years of healthcare operational leadership to her work with Reunion. She most recently served as the CEO of a 40-bed, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation hospital in Surprise, Arizona.

McCallum holds a master’s degree in nursing (with an emphasis in nursing leadership) from Grand Canyon University. Over the course of her leadership career, she has served as a Chief Clinical Officer, Nursing Supervisor, and Nurse Manager for multiple care facilities where she has planned, organized, directed, and controlled clinical and financial resources, and developed and reviewed hospital policies, objectives, and operational procedures.

As the Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria CEO, she strives to make Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital a provider and employer of choice in the greater Phoenix Metro area. McCallum will lead the Peoria team to drive positive performance results across the hospital’s clinical, financial, and overall operating capacities. McCallum will also lead the hospital team to provide the exceptional care and positive patient experiences that are hallmarks of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals. 

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Peoria
Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria, located near downtown Peoria, is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this 40-bed, state-of-the-art Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, our clinical team will embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational, or cognitive disorders a positive outcome and an opportunity to return to their active lives. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com.

Media Contact:
Nhi Le, nle@brandonholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b495c8f-35ce-4ba9-a470-e9b93d79e194 


Primary Logo

Shawn McCallum, CEO - Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria announced Shawn McCallum as its new CEO.

You just read:

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Peoria Names Shawn McCallum Chief Executive Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more