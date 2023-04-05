Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Arlington Names Rob Smart Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Texas, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Arlington announced Rob Smart as its new CEO. Smart brings 35 years of healthcare leadership to his work with Reunion. He most recently served as a CEO for a Nobis-operated rehabilitation hospital in Oklahoma.



Smart holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of West Florida. Over the course of his career, he has also served in multiple leadership positions at non-profits and for-profit healthcare Boards of Directors.

Prior to his most recent position in Oklahoma, Smart held leadership roles in operations and administration. As the Reunion Arlington CEO, he strives to make Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital a provider and employer of choice in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Smart will lead the Arlington team to drive positive performance results across clinical, financial, and overall operating capacities. Smart will also lead the hospital teams to provide the exceptional care and positive patient experiences that are the hallmarks of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Arlington

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital offers Dallas-Fort Worth patients access to two convenient locations (Reunion Plano and Reunion Arlington). Our hospitals are designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At these state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, our clinical teams embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational, or cognitive disorders positive outcomes and an opportunity to return to their active lives. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com.

Media Contact:

Nhi Le, nle@brandonholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01a6571d-e697-4d22-8c36-6db5f977631f