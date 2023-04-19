Mainstream Sees Surge in Demand for Steam and Chilled Water Coils Due to End-of-Year Cold Snap

End-of-year cold snap triggers soaring demand for Mainstream's steam & chilled water coils; company meets customers' urgent requirements.
We are proud to have been able to meet the increased demand for steam and chilled water coils during the end-of-year cold snap.”
— Sheldon Markham
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream Fluid & Air, a leading manufacturer of air handling systems and equipment, announced today that it experienced a surge in demand for its steam and chilled water coils due to the end-of-year 2022 cold snap. The company attributes this surge in demand to extreme weather conditions, which caused a sharp increase in demand for replacement coils.
The end-of-year cold snap resulted in record-low temperatures in many parts of the country, and this extreme weather caused coils to freeze, resulting in the tubes breaking or cracking. This led to a surge in demand for replacement coils as businesses sought to repair their heating systems and restore warmth to their buildings.
Mainstream, as a leading manufacturer of HVAC components, was well-positioned to meet this increased demand for steam and chilled water coils. The company's commitment to product quality and speed of delivery enabled it to quickly respond to the surge in demand and provide customers with high-quality replacement coils.
"We are proud to have been able to meet the increased demand for steam and chilled water coils during the end-of-year cold snap," said the company's Sales Team Lead, Sheldon Markham. "Our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service allowed us to quickly respond to the needs of our customers and ensure that they were able to restore their systems without delay."
Mainstream's steam and chilled water coils are designed to provide efficient and reliable heating performance, even in extreme weather conditions. The company's continuous product development and quality control processes ensure that customers receive the highest-quality coils, backed by exceptional customer service.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90's as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past three decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream's commitment to excellence in product development and service has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in the HVAC industry. The company's dedication to innovation and integrity ensures that its products and services meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
