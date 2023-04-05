Packaged Burgers Market Most In-Demand Products Across the World and Global Forecast till 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size of packaged burgers was USD 6.41 billion in 2022, and it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for quick and easy-to-prepare meal options, changing food consumption behavior, and rising urbanization and lifestyles. Packaged burgers are made by stuffing various vegetables, pickles, sauces, and pre-cooked patties of vegetables or ground meat and beef inside sliced buns. These burgers are refrigerated at a lower temperature to extend their shelf-life, maintain their quality, and prevent food contamination and food-borne diseases.

The rising popularity of fast-food restaurants, online meal ordering, and e-commerce sites is fueling market growth, and consumers are increasingly choosing packaged burgers as a quick and simple food alternative. Health-conscious customers are also looking for healthier eating options, such as burgers prepared with organic beef and plant-based ingredients.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the global packaged burgers market include:

• McDonald’s Corporation

• Tyson Foods, Inc.

• OSI Group, LLC

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Conagra Brands, Inc.

• Wendy’s Company

• Burger King Corporation

• Jack in the Box Inc.

• Hormel Foods Corporation

• Nestle S.A.

The global packaged burgers market is segmented based on type into beef, chicken, vegetarian, and others. The beef segment holds the largest revenue share due to increasing consumer preference for beef burgers as a classic and conventional burger. The chicken segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, and the vegetarian segment is predicted to account for a significantly large revenue share due to the increasing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets.

Based on packaging type, the wrapped segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share due to its portability and convenience, while the boxed segment is predicted to register steady revenue growth due to the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions.

Driving Factors of Packaged Burgers Market

The global packaged burgers market is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The major driving factors behind this growth are:

1. Rising demand for quick-to-prepare culinary items: Consumers are increasingly looking for convenient and easy-to-prepare food options, and packaged burgers fit the bill perfectly. These ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meal products are a quick and simple alternative that only take a few minutes to make.

2. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles: As urbanization continues to accelerate, consumers are facing increasingly hectic lifestyles, which means they have less time to cook. Packaged burgers are a convenient and time-saving option that fits well into busy schedules.

3. Shifting food consumption behavior: The food consumption behavior of consumers is changing, with a greater emphasis on convenience and speed. Packaged burgers meet this demand by providing a quick and easy meal option.

4. Increasing popularity of fast food restaurants: The popularity of fast food restaurants has been on the rise for several years now, and this trend is expected to continue. Packaged burgers are a popular item on fast food menus, and their popularity is driving demand for packaged burgers in the retail market.

5. Rising popularity of e-commerce sites and online meal ordering: The growth of e-commerce sites and online meal ordering services has made it easier than ever for consumers to order packaged burgers from the comfort of their own homes.

6. Health consciousness of consumers: Consumers are becoming increasingly health conscious and are looking for healthier eating options. Packaged burgers made with organic beef and plant-based ingredients are becoming more popular among consumers who are concerned about their health.

7. Innovative and distinctive flavors: Producers are offering novel and distinctive flavors to draw customers and set themselves apart from their rivals. This is driving demand for packaged burgers with inventive and distinctive flavors.

While there are some concerns about excessive amounts of preservatives and additives in packaged foods, the driving factors of the packaged burgers market are expected to outweigh these concerns and continue to drive growth in the coming years.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Segments covered by Type Outlook, Packaging Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Type Outlook

• Beef

• Chicken

• Vegetarian

• Others

• By Packaging Outlook

• Boxed

• Wrapped

• Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retailers

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

