Brightwheel Acquires Experience Early Learning; Advances Early Education Space with All-in-One Offering

Award-Winning Experience Curriculum & Assessment System Now Live on Brightwheel

Brightwheel, the leading all-in-one early education platform, today announced that it has acquired Experience Early Learning, a nationally recognized brand that produces a comprehensive research-based early education curriculum and assessment system. Through the acquisition, brightwheel is merging the best of physical and digital learning tools for the first time as it advances its mission to deliver high quality early education for every child.

"Young children need to learn in-person with physical materials that they can touch and feel," said Dave Vasen, Founder and CEO of brightwheel. "The merging of physical and digital will save providers many hours each month, improve the classroom learning experience, and even extend it to the home, all through the brightwheel platform. I couldn't be more excited to bring these two companies together and completely rethink what's possible in early ed."

Aligned with NAEYC, Common Core, Head Start, and all 50 states' early learning standards, Experience Early Learning covers all areas of development including social-emotional, physical, language & literacy, math & reasoning, science, social studies, and creative arts, designed for infants through pre-K aged children. This leading program provides a monthly toolkit with everything a teacher needs to bring the curriculum to life in the classroom, including hands-on materials such as books, music, posters, art supplies, games, and workbooks, each tailored for specific ages.

Brightwheel allows preschool administrators and teachers to manage everything that happens day-to-day such as billing, enrollment, attendance, compliance, and communications all through the brightwheel app. Teachers can easily capture learning moments in real time through photos and videos, take notes, track child development, and conduct assessments. Brightwheel is the first and only platform where teachers can automatically share prewritten notes with parents that help to continue the learning at home.

Experience Curriculum is now live on brightwheel for Preschool and Toddler levels, with Baby coming in the future. Benefits of the newly integrated offering include:

Elevated quality of learning during the most critical first five years of a child's development with a professional, research-based curriculum aligned to all 50 state standards.

of a child's development with a professional, research-based curriculum aligned to all 50 state standards. Makes teachers' jobs less time consuming and more rewarding , thereby improving staff retention at a time when turnover in the industry is at an all time high.

, thereby improving staff retention at a time when turnover in the industry is at an all time high. Greater engagement from families in their child's learning through automated sharing of progress, photos and updates in real-time.

As brightwheel invests in expanding its curriculum offering, it has appointed Julie DeLoyd as Head of brightwheel Education, responsible for leading and scaling the company's education business. DeLoyd joins brightwheel from developmental toy company Melissa & Doug where she served as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.

"I have long admired brightwheel's dedication to improving the early education experience for children, families, and teachers," said DeLoyd, Head of brightwheel Education. "For the first time ever, there is a one-stop destination for everything education providers need, empowering them to focus on what they do best. I am proud to join this talented team as brightwheel scales its education offering and improves the quality of early learning."

About brightwheel

Brightwheel is the complete preschool and childcare platform providing everything educators need to easily run their program all in one place. Quick to set up and even easier to use, brightwheel's #1 rated platform enables providers to save time, get paid faster, connect with families and staff, and support child development. Trusted by millions of educators and families across North America, brightwheel is committed to elevating the early learning experience for every child. To learn more, visit http://www.mybrightwheel.com or follow Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Experience Early Learning

Experience Early Learning is a research-based early education program that fosters a joy for learning through sensory-based experiences. Since 1984, this nationally recognized curriculum system has supported children's social-emotional, physical, and cognitive development. Monthly thematic kits with lesson plans and hands-on learning materials support teachers in and out of the classroom and encourage learning through play. Experience Early Learning is a community of educators with a mission to help children embrace their unique strengths, grow confidence, and love others.

