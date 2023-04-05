EP Wealth Advisors® Expands in Pennsylvania with Acquisition of Lehman & DeRafelo Financial Resources, LLC

The partnership strengthens EP Wealth's East Coast footprint, marking its second office in the Philadelphia region and bringing Northeast AUM to more than $3 billion

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC ("EP Wealth"), a leading independent registered investment adviser ("RIA") on a mission to provide clients with personalized service through integrated financial planning, investment management and tax and estate planning, has acquired Media, Pennsylvania-based Lehman & DeRafelo Financial Resources, LLC ("Lehman & DeRafelo"). The acquisition is EP Wealth's second in the greater Philadelphia area and eighth office on the East Coast.

Lehman & DeRafelo provides multifaceted financial planning and investment management services with a focus on high-net-worth clients. The firm has also designed a comprehensive alternative investments strategy that can be paired with EP Wealth's larger investment approach. Firm principals Rich DeRafelo and Ron Lehman will each assume the role of Regional Director, while Jeff Lehman will become a Senior Wealth Advisor. In total, four advisors and two support staff will join EP Wealth.

"As EP Wealth grows to a nationwide firm, we continue to enhance our financial, tax, estate and specialized planning capabilities, paired with diverse investment solutions that help clients advance toward their goals," said Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, CEO of EP Wealth. "The Lehman & DeRafelo team has additional expertise in alternative investment strategies which enhances our client offering and sharpens our competitive edge in the marketplace. EP Wealth is proud to welcome them to our team."

"We're excited about the additional resources and capabilities that our firm and clients will now enjoy thanks to joining EP Wealth," added Lehman and DeRafelo. "This strategic partnership was born from many conversations with EP's leadership, and it is wonderful to align with a firm whose philosophy so closely matches ours."

EP Wealth has grown consistently and strategically in recent years, enhancing its capabilities and industry talent through new partnerships and organic growth. This acquisition marks its second this year and 28th since taking a minority investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") in July 2017. EP Wealth now has more than 30 offices across 11 states coast-to-coast.

"EP Wealth's growth strategy has been driven by a core focus on expanding talent and resources for its client base," said Mac Selverian, Principal at WPCG. "The acquisition of Lehman & DeRafelo, which will enhance EP's growing presence on the East Coast and add to the overall investment offering, is a prime example of this strategy."

The Lehman acquisition is expected to add over $1 billion to EP Wealth's assets under management. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC ("EP Wealth") is a fee-only registered investment adviser and financial planning firm with more than 30 offices in 11 states, including California, Washington, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. The firm manages more than $16.1 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2022. EP Wealth provides client-centric financial, tax and estate planning and investment management services to individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Torrance, California, EP Wealth is led by co-founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, and Brian Parker, CFP®, along with CEO Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, and President Ryan Parker. It is backed by Berkshire Partners, a leading private investment firm in Boston. For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisors and financial advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005153/en/