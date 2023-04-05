Industrial PC Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 10.6 Bn by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 7.1% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – An analysis of recent market trends underscores the rapid increase in utilization of industrial PCs in order to bolster automation applications in several industrial sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, logistics, and manufacturing. Integration of IoT and artificial intelligence with industrial PCs used for factory automation is likely to offer sizable revenues to companies in the global market. The industrial PC market was valued at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2031.



Advancements in processors used in industrial PCs are likely to offer significant revenue opportunities for manufacturers of industrial panel PCs. Surge in adoption of industrial panel PCs could be ascribed to their ruggedness, high performance in harsh operating conditions such as a wide temperature range, and advanced display features. Moreover, their ease of configuration for various industrial applications is likely to spur demand in factory automation and material handling applications.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Adoption of Industrial PCs in Discrete Industries: Industrial PCs are likely to witness rapid adoption in numerous discrete industries. These enhance process efficiency and flexibility in consumer goods, automotive, and electronics manufacturing industries. Rise in implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies in discrete industries is anticipated to bolster the adoption of industrial PC solutions. For instance, surge in usage of industrial IoT technologies is anticipated to accelerate the industrial PC market development. Key advantages of usage of panel PCs in discrete industries are reduced maintenance and operational costs.



Industrial PCs are likely to witness rapid adoption in numerous discrete industries. These enhance process efficiency and flexibility in consumer goods, automotive, and electronics manufacturing industries. Rise in implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies in discrete industries is anticipated to bolster the adoption of industrial PC solutions. For instance, surge in usage of industrial IoT technologies is anticipated to accelerate the industrial PC market development. Key advantages of usage of panel PCs in discrete industries are reduced maintenance and operational costs. Rapid Rate of Utilization of High-performance Panel PCs in Several Industrial Applications: Rise in usage of durable PCs in multiple industrial sectors presents a multitude of opportunities for companies in the industrial PC market. Demand for panel PCs is expected to be higher than for other product types. Thus, advancements in panel PCs are likely to broaden the market outlook. Increasing trend of integration of IoT, machine learning technologies, and cloud with industrial PCs presents a lucrative growth avenue for companies in the market.



Key Drivers

Strides made in factory automation in several industries and growing industrial use cases of robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to drive demand for industrial PCs. Industrial IoT is anticipated to gain traction in discrete manufacturing as IoT technologies are likely to enhance process and operational efficiencies.



Advancements in digital manufacturing technologies are likely to pave the way for new revenue streams for companies in the industrial PC market. Governments in several countries, notably in developing regions, are actively promoting the usage of digital manufacturing technologies such as advanced robotics, industrial IoT, and additive manufacturing.



Rise in usage of rugged PCs in the oil & gas, aerospace, and mining industries is likely to accelerate market development in the near future



Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth from 2023 to 2031. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to advance at a rapid growth rate, driven by rise in investments in factory automation and robotics technologies. Surge in adoption of new-age manufacturing technologies, including IoT, machine learning, and advanced robotics, is likely to bolster the market size in the next few years. Significant investments made by governments in developing countries to encourage automation in discrete manufacturing in several industrial sectors are expected to augment market value.

The markets in North America and Europe are estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

The market landscape is fragmented due to the presence of several international and local players. Key players are adopting a competitive pricing strategy to increase market share.

Prominent companies profiled in the study on the industrial PC market are Rockwell Automation Inc., Diamond Flower Inc., Siemens AG, Kontron AG, B&R Industrial Automation GmBH, American Portwell Technology Inc., Avalue Technology, Nexcom International, Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd., and IEI Integration Corp.

Industrial PC Market Segmentation

By Type

Panel Industrial PC

Embedded Industrial PC

Box Industrial PC

Rack Mount Industrial PC

DIN Rail Industrial PC

Thin Client Industrial PC

Others



Technology

Resistive

Capacitive

Others



End-use

Discrete Industries Automotive Electronics Medical Devices Aerospace & Defense Others

Process Industries Chemicals Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Energy & Power Pharmaceuticals Others





Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

