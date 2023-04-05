Industrial PC Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 10.6 Bn by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 7.1% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

There were 2,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,136 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – An analysis of recent market trends underscores the rapid increase in utilization of industrial PCs in order to bolster automation applications in several industrial sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, logistics, and manufacturing. Integration of IoT and artificial intelligence with industrial PCs used for factory automation is likely to offer sizable revenues to companies in the global market. The industrial PC market was valued at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2031.
Advancements in processors used in industrial PCs are likely to offer significant revenue opportunities for manufacturers of industrial panel PCs. Surge in adoption of industrial panel PCs could be ascribed to their ruggedness, high performance in harsh operating conditions such as a wide temperature range, and advanced display features. Moreover, their ease of configuration for various industrial applications is likely to spur demand in factory automation and material handling applications.
Key Findings of Study
Key Drivers
Regional Growth Dynamics
Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth from 2023 to 2031. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to advance at a rapid growth rate, driven by rise in investments in factory automation and robotics technologies. Surge in adoption of new-age manufacturing technologies, including IoT, machine learning, and advanced robotics, is likely to bolster the market size in the next few years. Significant investments made by governments in developing countries to encourage automation in discrete manufacturing in several industrial sectors are expected to augment market value.
The markets in North America and Europe are estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.
Competition Landscape
The market landscape is fragmented due to the presence of several international and local players. Key players are adopting a competitive pricing strategy to increase market share.
Prominent companies profiled in the study on the industrial PC market are Rockwell Automation Inc., Diamond Flower Inc., Siemens AG, Kontron AG, B&R Industrial Automation GmBH, American Portwell Technology Inc., Avalue Technology, Nexcom International, Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd., and IEI Integration Corp.
Industrial PC Market Segmentation
By Type
Technology
End-use
Distribution Channel
