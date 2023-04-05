Submit Release
Besra Gold Inc. Announces: Appointment of Company Secretary

Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Besra Gold Inc BEZ is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Higginson as Company Secretary.

Mr. Higginson has a Bachelor of Business degree from Edith Cowan University, majoring in both Finance and Administration.

Mr. Higginson is a professional director and company secretary with extensive experience in public company administration, ASX Listing Rules, the Corporations Act, capital raisings, public company listings, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, and due diligence.

Michael was formerly an Executive Officer with the ASX and since his departure has accumulated extensive knowledge and hands-on practical experience in the operations and activities of mineral exploration, mining, and mining project development companies, spanning a range of commodities.

This announcement was authorized for release by the Chair of Besra Gold Inc.

Jocelyn Bennett
Chair
Besra Gold Inc

For Further Information:

Australasia
Ray Shaw
Chief Executive Officer
Email: rayshaw@besra.com

North America
James Hamilton
Investor Relation Services
Email: jim@besra.com
Mobile: +1-416-471-4494 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161370

Besra Gold Inc. Announces: Appointment of Company Secretary

