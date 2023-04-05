Fluorosilicic Acid Market Research Revealing the Growth Rate and Business Opportunities till 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fluorosilicic acid market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 1.57 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The demand for fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation applications is increasing, as it effectively reduces tooth decay and promotes oral health. Fluorosilicic acid is a colourless, odourless, and highly corrosive liquid that is extensively used in various sectors, including construction, chemical manufacture, and water treatment.

Governments and public health organizations across the world are adopting fluoridation initiatives, which is driving the market's revenue growth. Fluorosilicic acid is also used in manufacturing aluminum fluoride and cryolite, fluorochemicals, and concrete additives, such as superplasticizers and water-reducing agents. However, environmental issues associated with fluorosilicic acid's manufacture and handling, and the availability of alternatives such as sodium fluoride and calcium fluoride, may restrict the market's revenue growth.

Competitive landscape:

• Solvay

• Prayon SA

• Arkema

• Dupont

• Gelest, Inc.

• Alfa Aesar

• Stella Chemifa Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• The Mosaic Company

• BASF SE

• Navin Fluorine International Limited

The market is segmented by grade into 35%, 40%, 25%, and others. The 35% grade segment is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share due to its use in the production of agrochemicals, pesticides, and crop protection products. The 40% grade segment is expected to have the fastest revenue CAGR due to its use in water treatment, textile manufacturing, and other industries. The 25% grade segment is projected to have significantly rapid revenue CAGR due to its use in detergents.

Notable Innovation in Fluorosilicic Acid Market

Innovation in the fluorosilicic acid market is primarily focused on improving the production process to reduce environmental impact and increasing the efficiency of the chemical in its various applications.

One example of innovation in this market is the development of more efficient water treatment processes that require less fluorosilicic acid. There is ongoing research into the use of alternative fluoridation methods that may be more effective and safer, such as using nano- or micro-particles of fluoride. This would reduce the amount of fluorosilicic acid needed for water treatment, thus reducing environmental impact and health risks associated with its use.

In addition, there are efforts to find more sustainable ways to produce fluorosilicic acid. For example, researchers are exploring the use of waste sources of phosphate to produce the chemical, rather than relying solely on the phosphate fertilizer industry. This would reduce the environmental impact associated with phosphate mining and production, and also make the production of fluorosilicic acid more cost-effective.

Segments Covered in the Report:

By Grade Outlook

• 35%

• 40%

• 25%

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Water Fluoridation

• Textile Processing

• Metal Surface Treatment

• Hide Processing

• Oil Well Acidizing

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

