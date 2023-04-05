Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,150 in the last 365 days.

FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 4


Maranello (Italy), April 5, 2023 - Ferrari N.V. ("Ferrari") (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 will be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2023 Q1 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 4.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari's corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari's corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) for two weeks after the call.

Attachment


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 4

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more