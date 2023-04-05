GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL PROMOTES SWIM SAFETY DURING AUTISM ACCEPTANCE MONTH

Studies show children on the autism spectrum face heightened drowning risk

TROY, Mich., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, Goldfish Swim School is raising awareness about the increased risk of drowning for children on the autism spectrum and the heightened need for water safety education among kids in this group and their families.

Children with autism are 160 times more likely to die from drowning than the general pediatric population, according to a study by Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, due to their increased tendency to explore and wander away from parents, teachers or caregivers and the affinity for water that many autistic kids share. Children on the spectrum can be highly focused, and if they slip away from a known adult, their curiosity can be life-threatening near any water source.

To combat this danger, Goldfish Swim School stresses the importance of water safety instruction for all kids, particularly those on the spectrum. At each of its 146 schools, Goldfish provides swim lessons with a unique and science-backed approach called The Science of SwimPlay®. Through a combination of guided play and a safe environment, kids build life skills both in and out of the water. This approach is adaptable for most children, including those on the spectrum, in group or private lessons. Many Goldfish Swim Schools have also implemented a Golden Learners program, which offers modified swim lessons that provide additional assistance and tools for children with special needs to learn and grow.

"Our primary mission at Goldfish Swim School is that all children have the opportunity to learn how to swim and be safe around the water, and we understand that every child is unique," said Goldfish Swim School Curriculum Development Manager Clarey Collins. "For children on the spectrum who may need a different approach, we're here to adapt our approach or guide them toward the right resources."

To further highlight the importance of water safety for kids on the spectrum, Goldfish Swim School has partnered with Alijah's Awareness. The organization was founded after Allyson Alvarez and Eric Gonzalez's daughter, Alijah, who had been diagnosed with autism, died tragically in a drowning accident after wandering into a pool area during non-swim hours.

Since then, the family has continued to honor Alijah by raising awareness about autism and the increased risk of drowning for kids on the spectrum, even when parents take all the right precautionary measures, including issuing life jackets, watching the pool during swim time or locking the doors.

Because the best layer of drowning prevention is ensuring children know how to save themselves in the water, Goldfish Swim Schools in Winter Park, Florida, where the foundation is based, and Gaithersburg, Maryland, will award three-month swim lesson packages to 10 local children through the Alijah's Swimmers Scholarships program. The program was launched in 2021 and has provided swim lessons for dozens of children.

Local residents in Gaithersburg and Winter Park can submit themselves or nominate a child from April 1 through April 30 by visiting https://bit.ly/AlijahsSwimmers.

For more water safety tips for all children, visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/blog/. For information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/.

About Goldfish Swim School:

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 135 schools in over 30 states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 69 in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500® and was named to Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Alijah's Awareness:

Founded by Allyson Alvarez and Eric Gonzalez after their daughter, Alijah, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when she was 14 months old, the Alijah's Awareness platform is designed to inspire families going through similar experiences raising a child with autism. The platform encourages parents to commit to their child's health and wellness, conducting their own research and due diligence to help their children progress and develop. Sadly, in 2019 they faced a heartbreaking family tragedy, losing their 2-year-old daughter to a drowning accident while vacationing in Florida. The family continues to honor Alijah's legacy by partnering with organizations across the country to bring more awareness to autism and drowning prevention. For more information on Alijah's Awareness, please visit https://www.alijahsawareness.com/.

