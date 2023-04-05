Atlan Debuts as a Leader in 3 categories—Data Governance, Machine Learning Data Catalogs, and Data Quality—in the G2 Spring 2023 Grid® Reports

Atlan, the pioneering active metadata platform, announced their debut as a leader in G2 Spring 2023 Grid® Reports for Data Governance, Machine Learning Data Catalog, and Data Quality categories.

Atlan is also currently the sole leader of the G2 Grid® for Active Metadata Management - a category introduced as recently as June 2022. This distinction arguably credits Atlan as a pioneer in the space and as the company defining the category.

G2 rates products and sellers based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Here are some excerpts from the reports that highlight some of the user reviews:

Grid® Report for Machine Learning Data Catalog | Spring 2023:

"Atlan has been named a Leader based on receiving a high customer Satisfaction score and having a large Market Presence.

100% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars

…Users said they would be likely to recommend Atlan at a rate of 96%"

Grid® Report for Data Governance | Spring 2023:

Atlan outperformed most other solution providers in terms of meeting requirements, ease of administration, doing business, support quality, setup, and use.

G2 Grid® for Active Metadata Management:

What do you like best about this Active Metadata Management software?

"I would say Atlan is on the sweet spot of value proposition (I know this is a bold statement); the price is adequate and very competitive compared to other solutions while offering very useful features and solving the needs we have for data governance. We also got presently surprised by an outstanding customer experience."

- Fausto H., Business Intelligence Architect en CSE Insurance Group, Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)

Atlan owes its recent recognition as a leader to its enthusiastic and growing user base. This impressive feat is a testament to the confidence and trust that top data teams from well-known companies, such as Elastic, WeWork, Plaid, Autodesk, and Nasdaq, have placed in Atlan, as reflected in their highly rated and positively reviewed experiences on G2.

"Being recognized as a leader in multiple G2 Grid® Reports is special for us," said Prukalpa Sankar, Co-Founder of Atlan. "These reports truly represent the democratic voice of real users, and we're grateful to our customers whose valuable reviews and ratings have got us this recognition."

Atlan's emergence as a leader in multiple categories in G2 Grid® Reports solidifies Atlan's position as the go-to tool for global data teams. This recognition follows Atlan's recognition as the tool of choice and a leader in the Forrester Wave: Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps Q2 2022 report.

"Atlan has always been more than one tool. Even a couple of years ago, it was hard for us to define ourselves as just a governance software or a data catalog. We are a company that is constantly pushing the envelope on innovative solutions to keep user problems at the heart of everything we do. We are thrilled to see active metadata being recognized as a category, and we will continue to work with our customers on redefining what's possible in this space." - added Sankar, Co-Founder of Atlan

Other recent recognitions for Atlan include: Becoming the first data catalog validated as a Snowflake Ready Technology Partner; winning the MDS Rocketship Award for Data Discovery; being named as a Gartner Cool Vendor in DataOps and being featured in the inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management.

About G2 Grid Report:

G2 rates products and sellers by gathering reviews from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. They use a unique algorithm to rank solution providers based on customer satisfaction (derived from user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact), and then categorize them into four groups on the Grid®:

Leader

High Performer

Contender

Niche

About Atlan:

Built by a data team for data teams, Atlan is the active metadata platform for modern data teams. Atlan creates a single source of truth by acting as a collaborative workspace for data teams and bringing context back into the tools where data teams live. Atlan features deep integrations across the modern data stack, including Slack, Snowflake, dbt Labs, Redshift, Looker, Sisense, and Tableau. A pioneer in the space, Atlan was named a Leader in Forrester Wave: Enterprise Data Catalogs for DataOps and was recognized by Gartner seven times in 2021, including as a Cool Vendor in DataOps and in the Inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management. It recently raised a Series B and is backed by top investors and leaders in the modern data stack (including Insight Partners, Sequoia, Salesforce Ventures, and founders & CEOs from Snowflake, Looker, and Stitch).

For more information, visit www.atlan.com or follow us on Twitter at @atlanHQ.

