Global Bicycle Market Size to Expand Beyond US$100 Bn by 2026 End - Fairfield Market Research

London, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owing to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases around the world, as well as a greater awareness of the benefits associated with regular exercise, individuals are now keener to adopt healthier lifestyles. This includes physical activities such as cycling, which promotes weight loss, lowers cholesterol, and reduces the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases. Bicycles are increasingly being used for recreational and fitness purposes. The global bicycle market is expected to achieve a valuation of US$100.8 Bn by 2026, from US$42.4 Bn in 2018. "Worsening pollution levels and the influx of individuals to congested urban zones around the world are certainly going to have a positive effect on bicycle sales in the future," postulated an analyst at Fairfield Market Research.

As urbanization levels continue to surge around the world, cities are expected to get more congested. To aid in decongesting these areas as well as in lowering emission levels, respective governments are now promoting the use of cycles in various urban zones through the construction of bicycle lanes, and by offering incentives to individuals and organizations that make the transition to commute by cycle. Factors such as these are expected to have a profound influence on the growth trajectory of the global bicycle market in the years ahead.

Key Research Insights

The global bicycle market to achieve a value of US$100.8 Bn by 2026

Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd. is the world's largest bicycle company

E-bike sales grew by approximately 240% in 2020-2021

In 2022, about US$8.2 Bn was spent by Americans on bicycles and accessories

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The global bicycle market is segment based on – Product, End-Use, Technology, Distribution Channel, and Region. Based on the ‘Technology' market segmentation, the ‘Electronic' sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the increased adoption of these cycles for recreational or occupational purposes. With regards to the ‘Distribution Channel,' the ‘Online' sub-segment is slated to account for the highest market share due to the increasing penetration of the internet and the added convenience of shopping online. "These days, the use of e-bikes has steadily gained traction, becoming a crucial segment for the further expansion of the global market for bicycles," highlighted an analyst at Fairfield Market Research.

Key Report Highlights

70% of the cyclists in the United States are men

The number of bicycle riders in the US increased from 43 million in 2015, to 52 million in 2022

China has approx. 450 million cycles in use, while the Netherlands has the highest bicycles per capita (99%)

Approximately 100 million bicycles are produced annually

Insights into Regional Analysis

As per a study conducted by Fairfield Market Research, Europe accounted for a significant part of the global bicycle market, with the Netherlands contributing to nearly one-fifth of all E-bike sales. However, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest share of the global bicycle market and is expected to continue doing so over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the vast target market size, the availability of economical labour, surging urbanization, as well as rising disposable incomes that now allow individuals to make purchases that would have otherwise not been a possibility. China, and India are two major countries that contribute to this region's continued growth.

Key Market Players

Accell Group, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Bicycles, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., and Trek Bicycle Corporation, constitute some of the major competitors dominating the competitive landscape of global bicycle market.

