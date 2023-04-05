AtScale Supports Databricks Lakehouse for Manufacturing

Joint Solution Builds "Semantic Lakehouses," Delivering a Holistic View of Manufacturers' Production and Supply Chain

AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced its support for the Databricks Lakehouse for Manufacturing. Databricks, the lakehouse company, recently announced an enterprise data platform designed to unleash the full value of manufacturing data to deliver intelligent manufacturing networks, differentiated customer experiences, smarter products and more sustainable businesses.

AtScale and Databricks have been expanding their collaboration to deliver "Semantic Lakehouse" solutions that simplify business intelligence stacks, democratize lakehouse data, and enable self-service BI. Databricks' Lakehouse for Manufacturing empowers manufacturing organizations with real-time insights to make critical decisions that reduce costs, boost industrial productivity, improve customer responsiveness and accelerate innovation. AtScale helps Lakehouse for Manufacturing customers scale business intelligence programs on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. This enables domain experts across the supply chain to encode their business knowledge into digital twins for others to use - breaking down silos and creating a holistic view of manufacturing's production and supply chain.

Join Shiv Trisal, Dave Mariani, AtScale CTO, and "father of data warehousing," Bill Inmon, for a webinar discussion on May 24, 2023, at 2:00 PM EDT, covering "Strategies for Building a Semantic Lakehouse for Supply Chain and Manufacturing."

"The combination of a universal semantic layer such as AtScale with Databricks' Lakehouse for Manufacturing creates a powerful solution that can leverage existing BI infrastructure to broaden access to a much richer set of data assets including telemetry, IoT sensors and manufacturing execution systems, in addition to enterprise data sources," said Shiv Trisal, global manufacturing industry leader at Databricks. "This enables data teams to be more productive and collaborative as they address the industry's biggest operational challenges."

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Databricks in support of its Lakehouse for Manufacturing," added Chris Lynch, CEO at AtScale. "There is an enormous opportunity to unlock the power of the data within the manufacturing industry, helping organizations to drive greater value from their analytics and AI investments."

