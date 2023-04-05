Pipedrive Appoints Mailchimp's Lisa Davis as Vice President of Customer Success to Drive Customer Engagement and Retention

Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Lisa Davis as Vice President of Customer Success. Davis brings nearly a decade of experience in customer success leadership positions at companies like Intuit's Mailchimp and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. In her new role, Davis will spearhead Pipedrive's efforts to support customers through their CRM journeys and ensure they maximize the benefits of their CRM platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005545/en/

Pete Harris, Pipedrive's COO, believes Davis' empathy, leadership skills and ability to create an engaging work environment make her the perfect fit for the role. "Lisa's extensive experience at high-growth, high-volume companies will be invaluable to Pipedrive and our customers," said Harris. "Our Customer Success team looks after our largest customers, so it's important to find a leader that reflects our values and ensures these customers have an amazing growth story backed by the power of Pipedrive."

Davis began her career in the United States Air Force, serving as a medic for six years before venturing into nonprofit work and teaching at a low-income public school. After completing her MBA, she discovered her passion for customer success within the EdTech industry where she quickly advanced into management and leadership roles. Most recently, she served as Director of Customer Success at Intuit's Mailchimp where she scaled the onboarding function to extend services to all new subscribers, delivering an unprecedented customer experience and resulting in a 40% lift in customer retention.

Davis' decision to join Pipedrive was influenced by a strong alignment of mission and culture, the value-driving product that helps small businesses grow, and the team of people-first leaders who are extremely customer-centric. "I am excited to hit the ground running and begin working and learning from our customers to actualize success for all. I pull the greatest professional satisfaction from helping people reach their goals, whether it be coaching a direct report or a colleague toward a career goal, or a customer toward a business goal. Seeing others succeed energizes me, which is really at the core of the Customer Success profession and that's the driving passion that gets me up in the morning each and every day."

Davis lives with her wife and two sons on the East Coast of Florida.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005545/en/