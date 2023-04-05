Fatty Acid Esters Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast till 2032

Reports And Data

Fatty Acid Esters Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size of the global fatty acid ester was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2032, with a projected revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the fatty acid ester market include rising demand for sustainable and bio-based products, increasing adoption of packaged food and beverages, and growing demand for personal care and cosmetic products. Fatty acid esters are derived from the reaction of a fatty acid and an alcohol, and they are widely used as emulsifiers, lubricants, plasticizers, and surfactants in various industries.

In the food and beverage industry, fatty acid esters act as food additives to enhance the texture, flavor, and shelf-life of packaged food products. They are extensively used due to the ongoing trend of packaged food and beverages, particularly in emerging economies. Additionally, fatty acid esters are derived from renewable sources such as vegetable oils and animal fats, making them a sustainable and eco-friendly option as compared to synthetic counterparts. Rising consumer awareness regarding the environmental impact of synthetic products is expected to drive demand for fatty acid esters in the coming years.

Competitive landscape:

• BASF SE

• Dow Chemical Company

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Archer Daniels Midland Co.

• Cargill Inc.

• Wilmar International Ltd.

• P&G Chemicals

• J.M. Huber Corporation

• Kao Corporation

• Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

The personal care and cosmetics industry is also a significant driver of the fatty acid ester market, as they are used as emulsifiers and surfactants in various personal care and cosmetic products such as lotions, creams, and shampoos. The rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products, especially in emerging economies, is expected to drive demand for fatty acid esters in this industry.

However, the high cost of production and the availability of substitutes such as synthetic esters and polyesters are major factors that could hamper the revenue growth of the market. The production of fatty acid esters is a complex process that involves the reaction of fatty acids and alcohols, which can be expensive. Government regulations such as the Renewable Fuel Standard established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and sustainability criteria for biofuel feedstocks set by the European Commission promote the production and use of biofuels derived from fatty acid esters.

The global fatty acid ester market has been segmented based on product type into Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), glyceryl Monostearate, isopropyl esters, polyol esters, sucrose esters, glycol esters, and others. The Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global fatty acid ester market in 2022. Based on application, the global fatty acid ester market is segmented into personal care & cosmetics, lubricants, food processing, surfactants & detergents, pharmaceuticals, and others. The personal care & cosmetics segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Product Outlook

• Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

• Glyceryl Monostearate

• Isopropyl Esters

• Polyol Esters

• Sucrose Esters

• Glycol Esters

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Lubricants

• Food Processing

• Surfactants & Detergents

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

