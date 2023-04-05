MARILYN WASSMANN SHARES A HEARTFELT TREASURE FROM HER GRANDMOTHER IN HER BOOK

Author Marilyn Wassmann compiles poems from the past and present, capturing joys and sorrows in her book Pen Scratching Poets
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Human beings desire many things—to feel, to create, and, most importantly, to perpetuate. Such runs very true for Marilyn Wassmann, whose family has the “poetic gene”. In other words, creating something out of feeling runs in their blood, and one product of this is Pen Scratching Poets.
Pen Scratching Poets, published in July 2020 by Writers Branding LLC, is a revived compilation of moments, emotions, and sentiments in life from Wassmann’s grandmother’s time to the present.
“Our lifetimes are filled with a zillion thoughts and some are definitely poetic, yet only a few really make it to paper by way of our pencils or pens. When they do, they mark a moment of time when the need to communicate, to write something down about a loved one, a friend, or an event becomes for the writer simply overwhelming. Some of these poems may describe commonplace subjects and everyday emotions, yet each radiates with its own special truth and sincerity,” Wassmann writes in the introduction of the book.
Pen Scratching Poets, simply speaking, is a testament to the family’s creative pursuits and minds.
Marilyn Wassmann, before retiring in 2011, served as an art cataloguer at the Library of Congress. As she also draws and paints, she managed to contribute to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group with her illustration.
In 2020, she published Pen Scratching Poets, a treasure that started long before she even knew. To read more of her poetry, the book is available on Amazon and on the author’s website.
