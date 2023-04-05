AUTHOR AND POET MARILYN WASSMANN WRITES A BOOK ABOUT HOW KINDNESS CAN LEAD TO A GREAT FRIENDSHIP

Author Marilyn Wassmann advocates for kindness in her book The Opossum and the Cats
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The kinder the people, the better the world becomes, and this is easier said than done. Kindness, although spoken about everywhere, is not always the easiest choice to choose, especially when it is not taught at an early stage. But people like Marilyn Wassmann, author of The Opossum and the Cats, are doing God’s work, teaching kindness the best way they know how.
The Opossum and the Cats holds a certain level of relevance in the family and parenting literature category as it shows the significance of kindness—in both giving and receiving—to children, in a way that is easy to understand. It follows a mother cat, desperately needing a place to stay for giving birth and an opossum living in a shed. The two, with kindness, learn to share and make things work.
Amazon customer, Karrie, says, “Opening your space to another, although at times may bring you discomfort is always worth the risk. The Opossum and the Cats written by Marilynn Wassmann is a beautiful story told in rhyme. It tells of the kindness of the opossum and the gratitude that was taught to the litter by their mother.”
The Opossum and the Cats, in another sense, is a book about motherhood and friendship, tackling a very important aspect that relationships nowadays lack. Share it with children, family, and friends and buy the book via Amazon. More information about the author is accessible through her website.
Marilyn Wassmann, besides writing stories and poetry, also illustrates. In fact, she has illustrated for the Greenbelt Writers Group. Currently, she resides in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband Paul and their pets.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.