EU provides explosive and mine detection dogs to Ukraine

The EU has launched a project to train and donate 50 explosive and mine detection dogs to the Ukrainian authorities. Nine of them have already been paired with Ukrainian dog handlers.

According to the European Commission, 30% of Ukraine’s territory is contaminated with mines and unexploded munitions. According to EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Ukraine is now the most mine-contaminated country in the world.

These dogs are trained to search for explosives in the fields, inside and outside vehicles, and in buildings like hospitals, schools and factories.

The trainers include retired and active-duty police officers from Austria, Germany, Finland, Luxembourg, and Malta, who have broad experience in training mine detection and explosive detection dogs for securing public spaces.

