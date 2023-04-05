EU Ambassador to Georgia visits EU-funded projects in Imereti

On 3-5 April, Pawel Herczynski, Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia, visited the Imereti region for the first time. During the three-day trip, the Ambassador visited projects supported by the EU Delegation to Georgia and implemented by local action groups in Kutaisi and Tskaltubo.

In Kutaisi, the ambassador visited the Colchis Fountain, which has been rehabilitated with EU funds. The project is part of the joint regional development programme between the European Union and the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia. The objective of the programme is to reduce regional disparities, improve people’s living conditions and develop the economy in the regions of Georgia. In total, over GEL 65 million have been transferred to Imereti in 2021-2022 to develop 71 projects in various municipalities.

The Ambassador then visited the first green waste composting centre in Kutaisi, established with the financial assistance of the EU. The centre is the first facility in Western Georgia that composts biodegradable waste and contributes to the improvement of the environment in the municipality.

Ambassador Herczynski also met with personnel of the employment centre, as well as local young people who have developed new skills and found employment thanks to EU support channelled through the Education Development and Employment Centre (EDEC).

In Imereti, Ambassador Herczynski also visited Akaki Tsereteli Kutaisi State University, where he met students and answered their questions about EU-Georgia relations. The Ambassador also travelled to Tskaltubo to meet with the members of the Local Action Group and local businesses, supported by the EU.

