North Carolina's February County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 74 of North Carolina’s counties in February 2023, increased in five, and remained unchanged in 21. Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.6 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 2.8 percent. Twelve of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases and three remained unchanged. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 3.0 percent. The February not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% February 90 9 1 Janiuary (revised) 88 11 1

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 74 counties, increased in 13, and remained unchanged in 13. Twelve of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, one increased, and two remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in February by 13,486 to 4,979,802, while those unemployed decreased by 4,564 to 186,006. Since February 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 35,804, while those unemployed decreased 4,369.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2023 when the statewide unemployment rate for March 2023 will be released.

