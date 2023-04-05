EU and UNPFA launch ‘Dear daughter’ contest in Azerbaijan – fathers invited to take part

The EU Delegation to Azerbaijan invites fathers from Azerbaijan to take part in a newly launched competition, ‘Dear daughter’.

The competition is organised by the Uinted Nations Population Fund (UNPFA) under the EU programme ‘Addressing Gender-Biased Sex Selection and Related Harmful Practices in the South Caucasus’.

Participation in the contest requires the girl’s father to write a letter beginning with the words, “My dear daughter”, in the comments below the related post on the UNFPA Azerbaijan official page on Facebook. In this letter, the father can share his thoughts, feelings, and emotions about his daughter.

The best letters will receive prizes.

The deadline is 17 April, 12:00 pm.

Find out more

Press release