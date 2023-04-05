Grants of up to to €10,000 to Ukrainian SMEs from war-torn regions – Apply by 9 April

The EU4Business programme is offering business development grants of up to UAH 400,000 (equivalent to €10,000) to Ukrainian SMEs from war-torn regions.

Companies registered in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Lugansk, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Kyiv regions (Kyiv city is not covered by the programme), and with potential for rapid production expansion, can apply.

SMEs must not be located or operate in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. The company also must not operate or have subsidiaries in the Russian Federation and/or Belarus and other countries included in the sanctions list.

Eligible fields of activity are the supply and/or production of food products or support to food producers/suppliers, (e.g. production of industrial refrigeration or ventilation systems).

The application can be submitted on the web portal of the Ukrainian Start-up Fund: https://usf.com.ua/eu4business/

The deadline for applications is 9 April.

Grants will be made available under the programme ‘EU4Business: Competitiveness and Internationalisation of SMEs’, co-funded by the European Union and the German government. The programme is implemented by the German federal company GIZ Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and other Ukrainian partners.

