EU to disburse €50 million to Moldova in financial support in April and May

The European Commission will pay the Republic of Moldova €50 million in financial support as part of an ongoing macro-financial assistance totalling €150 million. As part of the second tranche, Moldova today received a €10 million grant. The next payment of €40 million in loans will follow in early May.

“The war has significantly impacted the Moldovan economy, adding to sizable pre-existing challenges and imbalances. The support will help Moldova address its urgent financing needs and support overall macroeconomic stability while enabling wide-ranging and ambitious reforms,” says a press release from the European Commission.

This decision comes after the Commission concluded that Moldova has fulfilled the policy conditions previously agreed with the EU. According to the Commission, Moldova strengthened public sector governance, with actions taken to improve the management of public investment projects. The government made progress on financial sector governance, with the adoption of a new public finance management strategy, and made progress on strengthening the rule of law, filling management positions in several anti-corruption institutions. The Parliament also adopted a new programme to recover criminal assets.

Last August, the Commission paid €50 million to Moldova under the first instalment of ongoing macro-financial assistance.

