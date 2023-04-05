AUTHOR MARILYN WASSMANN WRITES A COLLECTION OF WHIMSICAL AND RHYMING STORIES FOR CHILDREN

Poet and artist Marilyn Wassmann shares some delightful children’s stories in her book What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many learnings start at home, including the alphabet, counting numbers, drawing shapes, and, very importantly, manners. Parents make this possible as well as people who dedicate their time to making learning as enjoyable and digestible as it can be. Exactly like Marilyn Wassmann, author of the children’s book What the Wind Blew In, who knows exactly how to reach children through writing.
What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children, published in 2020, is a collection of whimsical and rhyming stories, coupled with sweet and charming illustrations, for children that teach thoughtfulness and the importance of listening before doing.
Piaras, an Amazon customer, says, “A lovely selection of children's short stories is available in Marilyn Wassmann's What the Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children. The stories are whimsical and interesting, and they are written in lyrical rhyme. The stories are lovely to read out loud as you turn the pages. The artwork is noteworthy as well; the collection is remembered for its soft tones and imaginative renderings.”
Truly, each page celebrates rhyme and sounds that daily life provides, captured so well by Wassmann.
Marilyn Wassmann was born in a leap year. She draws, paints, and writes poetry and has two degrees in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Because of her passion for writing, her works are always known to be heartfelt and warm, and What the Wind Blew In is only an example. For more of the book, it is available on Amazon and on Wassmann’s website.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
