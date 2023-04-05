Global Bicycle Market Size to Expand Beyond US$100 Bn by 2026 End - Fairfield Market Research

There were 2,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,042 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- London, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owing to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases around the world, as well as a greater awareness of the benefits associated with regular exercise, individuals are now keener to adopt healthier lifestyles. This includes physical activities such as cycling, which promotes weight loss, lowers cholesterol, and reduces the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases. Bicycles are increasingly being used for recreational and fitness purposes. The global bicycle market is expected to achieve a valuation of US$100.8 Bn by 2026, from US$42.4 Bn in 2018. “Worsening pollution levels and the influx of individuals to congested urban zones around the world are certainly going to have a positive effect on bicycle sales in the future,” postulated an analyst at Fairfield Market Research.
As urbanization levels continue to surge around the world, cities are expected to get more congested. To aid in decongesting these areas as well as in lowering emission levels, respective governments are now promoting the use of cycles in various urban zones through the construction of bicycle lanes, and by offering incentives to individuals and organizations that make the transition to commute by cycle. Factors such as these are expected to have a profound influence on the growth trajectory of the global bicycle market in the years ahead.
Key Research Insights
Insights into Segmentation Analysis
The global bicycle market is segment based on – Product, End-Use, Technology, Distribution Channel, and Region. Based on the ‘Technology’ market segmentation, the ‘Electronic’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the increased adoption of these cycles for recreational or occupational purposes. With regards to the ‘Distribution Channel,’ the ‘Online’ sub-segment is slated to account for the highest market share due to the increasing penetration of the internet and the added convenience of shopping online. “These days, the use of e-bikes has steadily gained traction, becoming a crucial segment for the further expansion of the global market for bicycles,” highlighted an analyst at Fairfield Market Research.
Key Report Highlights
Insights into Regional Analysis
As per a study conducted by Fairfield Market Research, Europe accounted for a significant part of the global bicycle market, with the Netherlands contributing to nearly one-fifth of all E-bike sales. However, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest share of the global bicycle market and is expected to continue doing so over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the vast target market size, the availability of economical labour, surging urbanization, as well as rising disposable incomes that now allow individuals to make purchases that would have otherwise not been a possibility. China, and India are two major countries that contribute to this region’s continued growth.
Key Market Players
Accell Group, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Bicycles, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., and Trek Bicycle Corporation, constitute some of the major competitors dominating the competitive landscape of global bicycle market.
