15 Videos of ChatGPT Testimonials of Killer Use Cases Published

BOSTON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChatGPTnuggets, an AI analyst firm which hosts the largest ChatGPT group on Meetup, announced today the publishing of 15 videos of ChatGPT testimonials of killer use cases.

In these short videos, users share how they use ChatGPT at work to save 5 or even dozens of hours.



“ChatGPT is like having a 1,000 interns at my fingertips,” said Liz Vanzura, marketing strategist, in her video testimonial.

“Give me an example of integration in Java that uses x between this Rest API and that Rest API…it (ChatGPT) is just extraordinary. I can’t calculate the hours of savings because it is so many,” commented Marcus Merrel, VP of Technology, in his video.

Where: The view videos on YouTube https://tinyurl.com/15usecases

Why: Much of the press reporting about this transformative product (ChatGPT) and other Generative AI products centers on AI ethics, incorrect answers, odd answers (hallucinations), and AI safety. This is only a small part of the story and misses the fact that millions now view this ChatGPT as indispensable. For them, ChatGPT has moved from a novelty item to an indispensable tool.

