Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Minority Health Month

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement in honor of National Minority Health Month:

“Every April, the HHS Office of Minority Health (OMH) observes National Minority Health Month to highlight the importance of enhancing the health and wellbeing of racial and ethnic communities and reducing health disparities. This year we are focusing on advancing health equity by reinforcing to the health care community the importance of providing culturally and linguistically competent health care services, information, and resources to patients, so they are empowered to create healthier outcomes for themselves and their loved ones. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to implementing policies and programs to eliminate barriers to equitable care to ensure we leave no one behind. Together, alongside our health care partners, we are working to advance health equity, decrease disparities, and improve health outcomes for those we serve.”

The theme for National Minority Health Month 2023 is Better Health Through Better Understanding and focuses on three key topics:

  1. Increased health literacy for patients.
  2. Providing culturally and linguistically competent care for diverse populations; and
  3. Improving access to health care information for patients with limited English proficiency (LEP).

Studies estimate that only 14% of the U.S. population has proficient health literacy. This means that many people struggle to find, understand, and use information and services required to make informed, health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others.

To learn more about National Minority Health Month visit: https://www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov/NMHM and sign up for OMH newsletters for additional updates.

