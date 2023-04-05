Electric Powertrain Market Size to Reach USD 214.82 Billion at a CAGR of 13% by 2032 | Reports and Data

The surge in popularity of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and switch to environmentally modes of transportation are driving the growth of electric powertrain market.

Electric Powertrain Market Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and technological developments.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Powertrain Market size was USD 71.51 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The demand for electric powertrains is increasing due to a number of factors. an increase in the demand for greener automobiles as a result of rising concerns about air pollution brought on by the automotive industry. Electric cars are the most environmentally friendly and sustainable mode of transportation since they don't emit any hazardous gases or pollutants, making them the perfect choice for consumers who care about the environment.

Furthermore, rising fuel prices and the volatility of the global oil market have made it more difficult for the automobile sector to maintain profitability. Automakers are increasingly experimenting with new ways to power their vehicles, and electric powertrains have emerged as a viable option. Electric powertrains are more inexpensive and efficient than traditional internal combustion engines, which piques automakers' interest.

Additionally, technical advancements and growing R&D spending have resulted in more effective and powerful electric powertrains. In response to increased demand for high-performance electric vehicles and the need for shorter charging periods, more advanced electric powertrains that can meet the performance needs of modern customers have been created.

The market for electric powertrains is rapidly rising due to the trend toward more ecologically friendly means of transportation. The industry is predicted to grow considerably in the next years, with the increased popularity of electric cars and technical advancements contributing to global revenue growth. The development of increasingly advanced electric powertrains capable of meeting modern customers' performance expectations is predicted to be critical to market revenue growth.

Top Lading Players:

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Magna International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Valeo SA

Allison Transmission Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

General Electric Company

GKN PLC

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

It is anticipated that the passenger vehicle segment would contribute the most to revenue throughout the forecast period. The demand for electric vehicles is predicted to increase because of their environmental friendliness, lower running costs, and government incentives and restrictions, which will lead to an increase in the market for passenger automobiles. The growing popularity of electric cars among consumers, along with their awareness of the dangers of carbon emissions and the necessity to reduce them, are further factors driving the demand for electric powertrains. In addition, it is anticipated that the market for passenger cars would see an increase in demand for electric powertrains due to the growing popularity of ride- and car-sharing services. Electric cars are a more cost-effective and environmentally responsible alternative for these services since they require less maintenance and have longer lifespans than their fossil fuel-powered counterparts.

The battery segment is predicted to generate the most revenue throughout the forecast period. The need for high-performance batteries in electric cars is increasing considerably, which will fuel the segment's revenue growth. Improvements in battery technology, such as the development of lithium-ion batteries, have hastened electric vehicle adoption by enhancing their efficacy, reliability, and cost. Additionally, the need for high-performance batteries is predicted to rise in response to the increased demand for greater driving range and faster charging times in electric cars.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the greatest revenue share over the forecast period, due to increased demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Because of government programs pushing EV use and investments by key automotive firms, China is likely to dominate the region's industry. By 2025, the Chinese government expects that 20% of all new vehicles sold will be electric. Major EV manufacturers such as BYD Auto, BAIC Motor, and SAIC Motor are based in China and are aggressively investing in the development of electric powertrains. In addition, China is anticipated to become a significant player in the global market for electric powertrains due to the accessibility of cheap raw materials and labor. As a result of government initiatives encouraging the adoption of EVs and the existence of a sizable consumer base, India is also anticipated to experience significant revenue growth in the electric powertrain market. By 2030, the Indian government wants 30% of all vehicles on the road to be electric. The growing concern about air pollution, which is leading to stronger emission restrictions, is another factor driving the increase in demand for EVs. The market is anticipated to be further fueled by the country's increasing number of EV producers, including Tata Motors, Mahindra Electric, and Hero Electric.

Segments covered in the report:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Battery

Electric Motor

Power Electronics

Other

Electric Powertrain Market Upcoming Trends 2023-2032:

Increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs): With the growing concern for the environment and climate change, the demand for electric vehicles is expected to continue to rise. This will drive the growth of the electric powertrain market, as electric powertrains are the heart of EVs.

Continued advancements in battery technology: Battery technology is critical to the performance and range of EVs. As battery technology continues to advance, it is expected that the range of EVs will increase, making them more attractive to consumers.

Growing investment in charging infrastructure: The adoption of EVs is also dependent on the availability of charging infrastructure. Governments and private companies are expected to invest more in charging infrastructure to support the growth of the EV market.

Increased adoption of electric buses and trucks: Electric powertrains are not limited to passenger cars, and there is a growing trend towards electrification of buses and trucks. This is driven by the need for cleaner and more sustainable transportation options in urban areas.

Shift towards electric powertrains in off-road vehicles: Electric powertrains are also finding their way into off-road vehicles such as ATVs and snowmobiles. This trend is driven by the desire for quieter and more environmentally friendly off-road vehicles.

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

