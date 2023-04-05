With CAGR of 7.3%, Ventilator Market Size Worth USD 1,600.1 Million by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing occurrences of respiratory diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 907.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Increase in geriatric population ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ventilators market is expected to reach USD 1,600.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for ventilators is experiencing a high demand from hospital, ambulatory care centers, home care settings, and emergency medical services, attributable to its functionality to support respiration during injury, sickness, or sedation/anesthesia in the course of surgeries/operation The increasing occurrences of respiratory diseases encompassing respiratory syndrome, asthma, and abrupt respiratory disease epidemics like SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 are among the significant factor driving the demand for the ventilator market.

The evolutions of cost-effective, patient-friendly, and portable ventilators are gathering considerable momentum among end-users, thereby boosting the market demand. However, a cost-prohibitive of maintenance of ventilators, its detrimental effects on infants, and difficulties pertaining to the usage of the equipment may create hindrances in the ventilator market demand in the upcoming years.

As well as new entrants in the Ventilator market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key participants include Medtronic, GE Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, Zoll Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Schiller, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Ventilator market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

By interface, non-invasive ventilation is projected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period, owing to the offering of benefits such as decreased cost, ease of use, easy availability outside of the intensive care unit setting, and ability to interrupt therapy for breaks enables easier mechanical support weaning, among others.

By type, infant/neonatal ventilators are likely to grow at a rate of 7.0% in the forecast period. Neonatal ventilators provide bias flow or a constant flow of conditioned gas through the breathing circuit to produce positive pressure enabling accurate flow at the airway opening, ascertaining the fast response time, and requisite sensitivity.

By mode, pressure mode ventilation held a substantial market share in 2019, as it allows for measured control of peak inspiratory pressure (PIP) and mean air passage pressure, thus preventing barotrauma.

The global Ventilator market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Ventilator sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ventilators market on the basis of interface, type, mode, end-users, and region:

Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

Infant/Neonatal Ventilators

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Dual/Combined Mode Ventilation

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Setting

Ambulatory Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services

Regional Bifurcation of the Ventilator Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the Ventilator Market Report:

The report encompasses Ventilator market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Ventilator industry

