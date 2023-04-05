Canadian Franchise Association Announces Winners of the 2023 Awards of Excellence in Franchising

Inspiration Learning Center – Tutoring and Private School and EverLine Coatings and Services receive Top Honours at the CFA Awards Gala

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) is pleased to announce that the Traditional (those with brick-and-mortar locations) and Non-Traditional Grand Prize (those that are mobile or home-based) winners of the 2023 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are Inspiration Learning Center – Tutoring and Private School and EverLine Coatings and Services, respectively. The CFA awards two separate Grand Prizes to reflect the range of franchise opportunities on the market.



Franchising in Canada encompasses a broad range of industries, from children’s education franchises like Inspiration Learning Center to home-based service franchises like EverLine Coatings and Services. To reflect this diversity and to ensure participating franchise systems are being rated against their peers, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program includes seven categories and two Grand Prizes.

Considered the pinnacle of franchise achievement in Canada, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are given annually to franchise systems that have demonstrated superior franchise relations, leadership, training, and communications. The Grand Prizes were presented at the Awards Gala dinner during the 2023 CFA National Convention in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

“The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising acknowledges the top achievers in the Canadian franchising industry. The winners have exemplified the significance of Growing Together® by showcasing the symbiotic relationship between franchisor and franchisees,” says Sherry McNeil, CFA president and CEO. “Regardless of the size or concept, a strong relationship between the franchisor and franchisees is fundamental to a franchise system’s success. We congratulate Inspiration Learning Center and EverLine Coatings and Services for their outstanding achievements.”

This year, more than 66 CFA-member franchise brands participated in the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program. Sponsored by the CFA and administered by the Portage Group, a third-party research firm, the winning franchise systems were determined based on the results of a survey completed by participating brands’ franchisees about their experiences and levels of satisfaction with the system.

Entries were separated into Traditional Franchises (those with brick-and-mortar locations) and Non-Traditional Franchises (those that are mobile or home-based). Within these categories, entrants were grouped based on their number of franchisees.

These categories reflect the diversity of franchising and the spectrum of franchise opportunities available in today’s market.

The CFA also presented the Franchisee of the Year Award recognizing top-performing franchisees for their unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. Scholars Education’s Annalisa Cilla received the gold in the Traditional category and TWO MEN AND A TRUCK’s Brad Wheeler was the gold winner in the Non-Traditional category.

“The Franchisee of the Year award credits a franchisee for their outstanding performance and contribution in helping the Canadian franchising community become Stronger Together,” says McNeil. “We congratulate Annalisa Cilla and Brad Wheeler for receiving this prestigious honour.”

Separated into Traditional and Non-Traditional Franchises, winners for the Franchisee of the Year Award were determined by the CFA’s Awards Committee based on the strength of the participating entrants’ award submissions.

The 2023 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising winners are:

The 2023 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising Grand Prize

Traditional Franchises: Inspiration Learning Center – Tutoring and Private School | Non-Traditional Franchises: EverLine Coatings and Services

Traditional Franchises (i.e. brick-and-mortar locations)

6-15 Franchises

Gold: Inspiration Learning Center – Tutoring and Private School

Silver: UROSPOT

Bronze: Score Pizza

16-29 Franchises

Gold: Willowbrae Academy

Silver: MaxWell Realty

Bronze: White Spot Restaurants and Symposium Cafe Restaurant & Lounge

30-99 Franchises

Gold: Triple O’s

Silver: FASTSIGNS

Bronze: Print Three and Edo Japan

100+ Franchises

Gold: McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd.

Silver: Pizza Nova

Bronze: Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Non-Traditional Franchises (i.e. mobile, home-based, etc.)

6-15 Franchises

Gold: Driverseat

Silver: Prep’n Sell

Bronze: Fire-Alert

16-29 Franchises

Gold: EverLine Coatings and Services

Silver: TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Bronze: CertaPro Painters

30+ Franchises

Gold: WP Creations

Silver: Paul Davis Restoration Canada

Bronze: Right at Home Canada

For more information about the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising, visit https://cfa.ca/blog/2023-awards-of-excellence/

The 2023 CFA Franchisee of the Year Award Winners are:

Non-Traditional Franchises

Gold: Brad Wheeler, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Silver: Kevin Simpson, ActionCOACH

Traditional Franchises

Gold: Annalisa Cilla, Scholars Education

Silver: Daksh Patel, Quesada Burritos & Tacos

Bronze: Benoit Chevrier, Batteries Expert

The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising Program is sponsored by Moneris. The CFA Franchisee of the Year Program is sponsored by FranOvation.

For more information about the CFA Franchisee of the Year Award, visit https://cfa.ca/blog/2023-franchisee-of-the-year/

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 550 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 13th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute almost $120 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online.

