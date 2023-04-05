iDirect Government Names Tim Winter as Interim President

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the United States military and government, has announced that Tim Winter has been named interim president by the iDirect Government Proxy Board, replacing John Ratigan as president as of April 3.

Previously vice president of global accounts and global government and defense at ST Engineering iDirect, the parent company of iDirect Government, Winter managed its strategic global account engagements and captured pursuits for international defense opportunities. Prior to joining ST Engineering iDirect, Winter managed businesses across the defense industry at L-3 Communications and Northrop Grumman.

Before transitioning to industry, Winter flew P-3 Orion aircraft as a Naval Flight Officer on active duty for eight years. He continued his service in the United States Navy Reserves, flying P-3 aircraft and the BAMS-D UAV through 2022. He retired from the U.S. Navy with the rank of commander in 2022. Winter is a Naval Academy graduate and has a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

“I am both honored and grateful for this opportunity and look forward to building upon the strong legacy of iDirect Government,” said Winter. “I am excited to lead our team with a continued dedication and service to the most important customers in the world.”

Ratigan served as president of iDirect Government for 20 years, managing the U.S. Department of Defense business and was instrumental in the company’s growth, bringing advanced satellite communications used for voice, video, Internet, imagery and data to military, homeland security, first responders and other government users.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 18 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

