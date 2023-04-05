Porsche donates to Atlanta Technical College to support student

Announcement coincided with the grand opening of the newly expanded Porsche Cars North America campus in Atlanta

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) has announced an educational donation to support students at Atlanta Technical College (ATC), which is located less than five miles from its U.S. headquarters. The gift was announced at the opening of a second public driving track and new Porsche Classic facility, the centerpieces of expanding the PCNA headquarters campus in Atlanta.

As a company committed to its local community, PCNA seeks to continue supporting educational initiatives in Atlanta. The donation will go towards the Gap Funding program (GFP) at Atlanta Technical College, which covers the cost of a student's education after federal or state financial aid has been exhausted.

“Supporting educational initiatives is crucial to the success of our community and our company,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “In our 25th year in Atlanta, we are proud to support our neighbor, Atlanta Technical College, and contribute to their efforts in providing gap funding to deserving students.”

The average Gap Funding aid per student at ATC is $1,000 – helping to bridge relatively modest shortfalls that could hinder students from reaching their educational goals. With PCNA's donation, the Atlanta Technical College Foundation can provide Gap Funding to hundreds of students to help continue their education and create opportunities for better-paying jobs with livable wages.

Atlanta Technical College is a local, accredited post-secondary institution that offers associate degrees and technical certificates of credit for a variety of academic programs focused on career and workforce development. Educating Georgia's workforce has been the mission of Atlanta Technical College for nearly six decades, and PCNA’s donation is meant to help continue this mission.

This donation is part of PCNA’s ongoing commitment to its community and supporting education. PCNA has a proud history of making similar local community donations when it opened the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta in 2015 and Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles in 2016.

For more information on the Atlanta Technical College Foundation and the Gap Funding Program, please visit https://atlantatech.edu/foundation

About Atlanta Technical College

Atlanta Technical College is a vibrant part of the Technical College System of Georgia and was named its College of the Year in 2012. Prior to that, the college was selected as America’s Best Community College by Washington Monthly magazine and has been ranked one of the best in the nation for online courses and programs. Most recently, the college was awarded the prestigious Bellwether Award for Workforce Development and in 2022, Atlanta Technical College celebrated 55 years of serving the City of Atlanta along with Fulton and Clayton Counties. The College remains dedicated to increasing economic mobility and ending generational poverty through the power of technical education. For more information on Atlanta Technical College, its $201M economic impact, and its 200-plus award-winning programs, visit www.atlantatech.edu

