Cano Health Names Mark Kent as Chief Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, announced a new appointment to its leadership team to strengthen operations and drive new opportunities for profitable growth. Mark Kent, as the new Chief Strategy Officer, will lead strategy development, spearhead operational initiatives, and consolidate oversight of key administrative supporting functions including contracting, billing and coding, credentialing, payor relations, and information technology (IT) that previously reported to other positions, which will not be replaced.

“At Cano Health, we continually seek to strengthen our leadership team and organizational efficiency in order to advance our mission and increase value for our shareholders” said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cano Health. “Mark’s extensive experience leading, operating, and growing primary care practices profitably will bolster our efforts to help more patients live a longer and healthier life.

Prior to joining Cano Health, Mr. Kent founded three startup healthcare companies which help provider practices operate successfully within value-based arrangements: Care Management Resources, Total Health Medical Centers and Your Partners in Health. He has also held numerous senior executive roles, including having served as CEO of Women’s Health Care Hospital in Evansville, Indiana and as CEO & Regional President of all Humana-owned Florida-based primary care practices, which today are known as Conviva Care Centers.

“Over the course of my career, I have always strived to give back, especially by helping people achieve better health and wellness,” said Mark Kent, Chief Strategy Officer of Cano Health. “Cano Health’s mission to deliver superior primary care and measurably improve patient outcomes reflects that same goal to transform lives. I look forward to applying my operational experience and executive leadership to advance that vision, improve our patients’ quality of life, and help deliver the value our shareholders expect.”

Mr. Kent is a nurse by training and earned a master’s in business administration from Purdue University. He is double board certified as a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives and a Fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives. He also proudly serves on numerous national and local boards including the Broward Health Foundation Board.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to approximately 310,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com .

